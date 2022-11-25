I don't want a gaming PC this Black Friday - I want this workstation desktop

Looking for a new desktop gaming PC this Black Friday? There are plenty on sale at all the big retailers, but Dell has perhaps the most bang for your buck: you can get the 'Creator Edition' XPS Desktop PC for $2,779.99 this Black Friday (opens in new tab), a thousand dollars off its list price of $3,779.99.

Now, I know what you're thinking. That's not a gaming PC! But here's the thing: it could be. Our best Black Friday PC deals page is full of great discounts on lower-powered gaming rigs packing GPUs like the excellent RTX 3060. But this XPS Desktop features the mighty RTX 3090 Ti along with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and a hefty 32GB of RAM.

At $2,779.99, this is far and away the cheapest PC you'll find this Black Friday with that level of specs. The Creator Edition XPS Desktop is, as its name implies, designed for content creators with demanding hardware requirements - but it'll play all the latest PC games at high graphical settings too!

Sure, it might not look like a gaming PC with its distinct lack of RGB lighting and liquid cooling, but this XPS Desktop hides within its opaque chassis a set of seriously powerful components. A 12th-gen Intel CPU makes general operation super-slick, while the RTX 3090 Ti GPU does the heavy lifting in 4K gaming.

The Dell XPS Desktop line has been a long-time favorite of ours, regularly appearing in our rankings of the best computers. They boast a refined, simple aesthetic that looks equally at home or in the office. In our review of last year's XPS 8940 Special Edition desktop, we praised its compact design and easy upgradability.

Comparing the Creator Edition XPS to similar gaming PCs on sale right now, it's an absolute no-brainer. Over on Amazon, you can expect to pay a minimum of $3,000 for an actual RGB-bedecked gaming PC with an RTX 3090 Ti. It rather makes you think about the 'gamer tax', actually...

Of course, it should go without saying that this XPS Desktop is a stellar choice for content creators too. If you work in video editing, 3D animation, or even scientific backgrounds, you can benefit hugely from a GPU as powerful as the RTX 3090 Ti. The DVD/CD drive is also a rarity in desktop PCs these days, too!

