Huge iPhone deals at Verizon: $430 off the iPhone 13 and BOGO iPhone 13 Pro

Awesome iPhone deals are back at Verizon this week with some fantastic new additions on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 12.

First up, the iPhone 13 can be had now for as little as $10 per month without the need of a pesky trade-in. While you will still need a new line on an unlimited plan to be eligible here, this is the first straight-up discount we've seen yet from the carrier. With a total saving of $439.99 over 36 months, this is one of the most accessible Verizon deals yet for those on the hunt for an Apple flagship.

If that's still a little too pricey for your tastes, consider the iPhone 12 - which is currently free with a new line on an eligible unlimited plan. This isn't the first time we've seen this deal at Verizon but it's a welcome return to what has to be one of the easiest ways to bag yourself a decent flagship device for free. While a bit older, a slick modern design and 5G capabilities make the iPhone 12 still a great choice for 2022.

And, for those who prefer a premium device, check out the iPhone 13 Pro at Verizon. The carrier is currently offering a 'BOGO' promotion that will get you a second device for free when you purchase the first outright with a new line on an unlimited plan. While you'll need a line on each device here (pricey), this one's a decent saving if you're a multi-line user or going for a family-style plan. Plus, if it's not your thing then you can also instead choose to trade-in for a rebate of up to $1,000 on a single device.

Note, all Verizon iPhone deals mentioned can be stacked on top of a gift card of up to $1,000 for new customers. Bear this one in mind if you're thinking of making a switch as it can be really, really useful for paying off any early termination fees.

Outside the US? Check out today's best iPhone deals in your region just below.

iPhone deals at Verizon

