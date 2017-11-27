Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 sales in Australia: How to find a great PS4 deal

Surprise, surprise – Black Friday and Cyber Monday in Australia has lead to some excellent savings on gaming consoles, and there's been plenty of chances to score yourself a PS4, PS4 Pro, or even a bundle that'll have the console and some games at a massive discount.

With Microsoft's Xbox One X freshly released, and the Xbox One S already presenting at incredibly competitive prices, it's the perfect storm for some Sony-fuelled savings on some PS4 consoles and games, but unfortunately, most of the PS4 deals and PS4 Pro deals sold out within a few hours of going live on Black Friday, but keep checking back below for any deals we find over the course of Cyber Monday.

Best PS4 deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017

Sony PS4 Pro with 5 games ($449, save $300): Well, EB Games eBay store seems to have the winning PS4 Pro bundle right now, with a ridiculous games bundle for a lower price than anyone else is even selling the console for. You’ll get Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Dishonored 2, The Evil Within 2, Fallout 4, and Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, along with either a black or white PS4 Pro console. This stupendous PS4 Pro bundle will only cost you $449 , so grab it while it’s hot. Be sure to enter PANTONE at checkout to score yourself the 10% discount.

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB ($269, save $170): Yes, there are plenty of appealing bundles going for the PS4 system, but if you’re just after the console itself, there’s no better price out there than from Sony’s own store. If none of the bundled games appeal to you, or even if you’re just after a media player, you can get a 500GB PS4 Slim for only $269 from Sony’s store , saving you $160, and you can even grab a White PS4 if you’re after something a little different.

Sony PlayStation VR Bundle with Skyrim VR ($364, save $375): You don’t want to get yourself all VR-ready only to have nothing to play once you’re set up. So why not grab this spectacular bundle from EB Games’ eBay store, which includes the PlaySTation VR headset, PS4 Camera, as well as the Skyrim VR and VR Worlds games to go along with it. Grab this neat PlayStation VR Skyrim bundle for only $364 when you use the code PANTONE at checkout.

Before you get carried away by the first deal you see, it's important to check with what you're actually after. How many controllers do you really need? Do you actually need all the extra grunt that the PS4 Pro provides, or is a PS4 Slim going to save you money without any loss of functionality?

Do you already have access to some games and are only in this for the console, or would you like a few of the latest titles to tide you over for a few months before hunting down some new play-things? Assassin's Creed Origins, Call of Duty WWII, or Star Wars Battlefront 2 got your fancy? There's likely to be bundles with these games.

Features to look out for

While we'll be scouring the web for the best PS4 prices and bundle in Australia when it comes time for Black Friday , this guide has everything you need to know about what you should be looking out for (and what isn't all that important) when shopping for your Sony console of choice.

A PS4 for all

First up, familiarise yourself with the PlayStation 4. There are three different models to pick from these days, although one of them is all but gone; the original PS4 , the PS4 Slim and the PS4 Pro. Microsoft has discontinued its first Xbox One (find the best Xbox One bundles and deals right now) and Sony has all but done the same with its original PS4 and, while there will be some of these consoles going on clearance, the Slim tends to be found at cheaper prices more consistently.

If you do happen to find the original PS4, there isn't much of a compromise to be had compared with the Slim. Size aside, they're functionally identical machines, barring a small energy efficiency bonus to the smaller edition. Both are strictly outputting 1080p resolutions and lower, and stick with a standard Blu-ray player. The PS4 Pro is where you go for 4K resolutions, but it, too, only has a HD Blu-ray disk drive.

For the cheapest deals, then, you'll be weighing up the relative merits of the Slim against the original (if you can even find it) but if the OG PS4 does happen to be found at a huge saving on clearance, then it's definitely not a bad idea to pick it up.

Got a 4K TV? Go Pro

It's the pricier option, but if you've got a 4K TV, or are planning to upgrade to one any time soon, you should really be considering the PS4 Pro. Sony's premium machine, it's got faster internals, more powerful graphics processing capabilities, and offers the option at playing games and videos at high 4K resolutions.

Many games when running on the PS4 Pro, like Horizon Zero Dawn , use an upscaling process to make the most of the extra pixels you'd find on a 4K screen, while a handful of games can output to the higher resolution natively. Whichever technique is used, it will make your TV shine, with HDR smarts enhancing brightness and contrast levels, too.

Video also gets a boost. Netflix has films and TV shows that output in eye-caressing 4K HDR on the PS4 Pro. And, while it's sorely lacking a UHD Blu-ray player against the Xbox One S and Xbox One X competition, it still upscales standard Blu-rays with aplomb, meaning your existing collection isn't made obsolete by the coming of new resolution standards. It may cost you more initially, but a PS4 Pro will be worth it in the long run.

VR-ready

As the only home console on the market today capable of VR gaming and video playback, if you're not at least considering a PlayStation VR headset to go along with your PS4, you're missing out on one of the things that makes the console so special. It's an expensive accessory, but a ground-breaking one, and Black Friday 2017 is a great time to look out for the headset.

It’s more than just a fancy gimmick thanks to some super VR titles like Superhot and Resident Evil 7 . Plenty of VR games have been retuned and improved for the more powerful PS4 Pro, too, making it another significant reason to buy the more costly console.

As well as any PS4 model and the headset itself, you'll need to pick up a PlayStation-branded camera for the console and, to get the most of the best PSVR games, a pair of Move motion controllers, too. It's a pricey bundle as a result, but with the news that a revised, HDR-friendly version of the headset will be on shelves soon, there's a good chance that last year's model will get discounted in the US in preparation for the new stock.