Help save the planet this Earth Day with these great Chromebook deals

Finding a good quality Chromebook, one that will really go the distance and last for years, is a difficult endeavor. Having a long-lasting portable machine reduces e-waste, an increasingly vital aspect for any laptop owner due to environmental concerns. That's why, during this Earth Day, Acer has two models up for sale for the Chromebook Vero 514.

The Chromebook Vero 514 received a high four out of five stars from us HP Victus 15 is highly ranked by us and is certainly a contender for our best Chromebook buying guide. Now you can get the Intel Core i5 model for $549.99 (opens in new tab), and the Core i3 model for $449.99 (opens in new tab) at the Acer store.

Acer is well-known as a high-quality brand, and if you need a solid Chromebook that has good specs all around, you could do a lot worse than taking advantage of these great Earth Day deals.

Get the Chromebook Vero 514 deals here:

Chromebook Vero 514 (Core i5): was $599.99 now $549.99 at Acer.com

The Chromebook Vero 514 is a solid Chromebook and thanks to this $50 Earth Day deal, it's even more affordable. The specs in this model include a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This is the ideal Chromebook for productivity work, as it can handle basic programs as well as streaming and conference calls.

Chromebook Vero 514 (Core i3): was $499.99 now $449.99 at Acer.com

The Chromebook Vero 514 is a solid Chromebook and thanks to this $50 Earth Day deal, it's even more affordable. The specs in this model include a Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. This is a great Chromebook for students, as the specs are well-suited for homework and video streaming.

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 comes in two flavors, the Core i5 and the Core i3, which are best suited for different needs. The former is better for productivity work while the latter is better for student work like projects, homework assignments, and video streaming due to its lower power.

But the best part of Chromebooks is that users never have to worry about viruses or spyware, and the Chrome OS is much easier to navigate than Windows OS. And as long as you care for them, Chromebooks can last a long time which reduces the amount of e-waste released in the world. With this year's Earth Day and the current environmental crisis unfolding, there's no better time to consider these aspects as well.

More Chromebook Vero 514 deals

