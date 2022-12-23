Helix End of Year Sale features a rare 15% off its best-selling side-sleeper mattress

Helix Sleep is counting down the remainder of 2022 with a rare percent-off discount. From now until January 1, 2023, code FLASH15 cuts 15% off all mattresses at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab). You'll also get two of the brand’s best pillows bundled with purchase (up to a $150 value).

This is a departure from typical Helix mattress sales consisting of tiered dollar-off coupons between $100 and $350 off. Here, you'll be getting a flat percent-off discount, which in many cases will yield larger savings than what we've seen from this popular brand in recent months. MSRPs continue to rise due to inflation, but Helix's current sale prices are among the lowest we've seen from them all year.

That includes the best mattress for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight mattress. It's usually discounted by $150 to $200 off. After 15% off, a queen drops to $1,062 ($187 off; was $1,249). Meanwhile, you can get a king for $1,317 ($232 off; was $1,549). Read our Helix Midnight mattress review to learn more about its superb pressure relief for side sleeping.

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight mattress: was $849 now from $722 + 2 free pillows at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab)

Now 15% off - This hybrid mattress is tailor-made for side sleepers and uses a mix of foam and coils to deliver better pressure relief to your shoulders, hips and knees as you sleep on your side. It’s breathable too, and you can upgrade it (at a cost) with a GlacioTex Cooling Cover - a good option for hot sleepers. Use code FLASH15 for 15% off, which will cut as much as $232 off the largest size. (We normally see between $100 and $200 off this model.)

That's not all Helix Sleep has to offer. The brand features a wide range of models that'll suit back and front sleepers, and they also qualify for 15% off. Plus, there are upgrades available that'll transform almost any Helix bed into a premium cooling mattress. Take this sleep quiz (opens in new tab) to find the right Helix mattress for you.

All Helix mattresses are delivered free to your front door and come with a 100-night trial. You'll also get a warranty lasting between 10 and 15 years, depending on which model you buy.

If a Helix mattress is on your radar, take advantage of this deal while you can. The coupon ends on January 1, 2023 – and prices will increase on that date, too. Meanwhile, if you'd rather shop around, check out the best mattress sales happening at other retailers right now.