Grab this solar-powered home security camera for more 25% less than its usual price

Amazon has slashed 28% off the price of the Eufy SoloCam S40 , reducing it from $199.99 to $144.49 - which is just $5 more than the best price we’ve ever seen for this solar-powered smart security camera. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best home security deals in your region.)

The best home security cameras let you check in on your property, even when you’re not close by. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good home security camera deal is always welcome.

The Eufy SoloCam S40 is a battery-powered home security camera and features a solar panel, which covers the majority of the top of the camera. The panel will charge the built-in battery for you so it’s less likely that the security camera will run out of power without your noticing it, leaving your property without surveillance unexpectedly. It also has 8GB of memory built-in to store video captured by the camera, so the footage can be reviewed at a later date. This means there’s no need for a monthly subscription with this home security camera.

Save $55 - Amazon has knocked 28% off the price of this Eufy home security camera, which records footage at a resolution of 2K when motion is detected. While this isn’t as low as the price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , it is still very good value. We don’t know how long this deal will be available for, so we suggest you snap it up quickly.

On test, we found the footage captured by the Eufy SoloCam S40 was extremely detailed. Both during the day and at night, the video was recorded in color, thanks to the built-in 600-lumen floodlight, which can also help scare off intruders along with a screeching 90db siren.

The home security camera also has AI built-in, which proved accurate at identifying people in the camera’s field of view and even provided a small thumbnail of the face of the human in the chronological list of footage captured each day.

It’s worth remembering that Eufy says the solar panel requires a minimum of two hours of sunlight a day to ensure the camera doesn’t run out of charge - so make sure it can achieve this when installing the camera and ensure it’s not positioned in areas of shade such as under a sub-roof.

