Get web hosting freebies with OVHcloud this summer

OVHcloud is one of the leading cloud hosting providers globally, offering a wide range of services that are perfect for small businesses and startups.

The company's public cloud offering is one of the most competitive in the market and its hybrid cloud option provides the perfect mix of flexibility and control for businesses that want the best of both worlds.

If you're in the market for a new cloud hosting provider, OVHcloud is offering some great deals this summer.

Get free domain, SSL, email with OVHcloud

Get 250GB Storage, 1GB (for 50 emails accounts), 400MB for three databases, up to ten multi-sites, and SSH access for just $6.99 per month.

What the deal includes

OVHcloud is currently running a deal from August 1, 2022 till September 30, 2022, where you'll get free a domain, SSL, email with unlimited monthly traffic and Anti-DDos for only $3.99 per month. This comes with 100GB storage, 1GB (for ten emails accounts), 200MB for 1 Database, and up to five multi-sites.

For its Professional plan, you will get 250GB Storage, 1GB (for 50 emails accounts), 400MB for three databases, up to ten multi-sites, and SSH access for as low as $6.99 per month. Also, the Performance plan is going for just $11.99 per month inclusive of the professional plan features and 500GB of storage.

Why is this a great deal?

Apart from the price slash, OVHcloud offers 1-Click CMS installation for WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, and PrestaShop. You will also have access to add-on options such as CDN (3 PoPs), SSL DV Sectigo, start SQL Databases, and private SQL Databases (when you sign up for the professional Plan or higher only).

When you sign up for OVHcloud's service, you will enjoy guaranteed resources like Perf 1 – 1 vCore 2 GB RAM, Perf 2 – 2 vCores 4 GB RAM, Perf 3 – 3 vCores 6 GB RAM, and Perf 4 – 4 vCores 8 GB RAM.

OVHcloud promises 24/7 server uptime, and have a team of technical support experts on the ground to assist you.