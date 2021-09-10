Get up to $200 in savings during InMotion's anniversary sale

An industry leader in web hosting, InMotion is known for their tools that drive real results. Basically, they offer everything you need from a hosting provider to have a scalable website.

On their anniversary, InMotion makes their plans within everyone's reach by taking $180 off of their Lite and Launch plans for the three-year term. Take advantage of InMotion's anniversary sale, which ends September 30th, 2021 at 12:00pm.

The Lite plan, which normally goes for $107.88/£76.94 for a three-year term, is now offered for only $59.88/£43.26. This means that this plan only goes for $4.99/£3.61 per month. The Launch plan, which has more features than Lite, now only retails for $83.88/£60 from $143.88/£104, making its monthly rate as low as $6.99/£5.

These plans also include a one-click WordPress installer for free.

With tons of options in the market, it's easy to get lost when looking for the best hosting solution. Standing out from the rest has been effortless for InMotion Hosting with its unparalleled uptime record, increased power, and maximum performance and speed, allowing your website to keep up with traffic no matter how heavy.

InMotion's satisfactory performance has made it the big name it is today when it comes to web hosting. Aside from their reasonably priced plans, InMotion ensures that your website's performance lets you scale your business and can keep up with your needs.

Why is this a great deal?

InMotion powers 1.2 million domains, pioneering the web hosting game since 2001. Its growth over the years can only be attributed to InMotion's focus on performance, scalability, and providing world-class customer support that's within reach 24/7, making it a crowd favorite.

With free automated backups, you know that your files are safe and accessible anytime. InMotion also anticipates growth, that's why their plans are structured around the needs of your website, according to its growth strategy.

With the massive discounts during this limited sale period, you can get free SSD drives for faster uptime, a free domain, one-click installs for over 400 applications including WordPress, secure remote access via SSH, unlimited bandwidth to keep up with increasing traffic, and more.

InMotion will also take the worry off of your hands if you need hosting for multiple websites by keeping your files secure with multiple layers of server-level security, and even letting you choose the data center near you for maximum performance. All of these features and more make this deal (available for a limited time) one you shouldn't miss.