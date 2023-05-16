Get $500 off a gamer-friendly 65-inch QLED TV with this Samsung Discover deal

The quarterly Discover Samsung event is in full swing, and one of the best TV deals we’ve seen is $500 off a 65-inch Q80B 4K TV (opens in new tab), bringing the price down to a low $999.99. That’s a great deal for a 65-inch set that uses QLED display tech, especially one packed with the kind of features that gamers specifically seek out.

Here are the details on the Samsung Q80B. It uses a direct full-array LED backlight and features four 4K 120Hz capable HDMI inputs for connecting PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles. Its smart TV interface contains the new Samsung Game Hub, which lets you easily adjust gaming-related settings and also access cloud-based gaming services like Xbox and Utomik.

The Q80B is supported by a sturdy central pedestal stand and has both the company’s Object Tracking Sound and Q Symphony features. The first of those improves the location precision of soundtrack elements like dialogue across the screen, while the second lets you integrate the set’s speakers with a compatible Samsung soundbar for even more dynamic audio.

When we reviewed the 65-inch Q80B, we found its picture to be ideal for bright room viewing and also for gaming. Sound performance was highly effective, letting you use it without a soundbar if preferred. One tick against it was the lack of Dolby Vision HDR, though like other Samsung TVs, it has HDR10+ format support, and can render highlights in high dynamic range sources with precision.

In our assessment, this is a very good and affordable TV from the middle of Samsung’s extensive lineup and holds a special appeal for gamers. At just under $1,000, the 65-inch Q80B is priced as low as we’ve ever seen it, making this a perfect opportunity to scoop up this TV at a discount.

