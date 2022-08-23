Get an Xbox Series X for the lowest price yet with this new trade-in deal at Game

Game has just announced that you will be able to get an Xbox Series X for £349.99 or less when you trade in your existing console at the retailer. This limited-time promotion is currently the cheapest way to get Microsoft's latest console, but it will only be available in-stores from August 25 - September 8.

Onto the details: Game will accept select Xbox One, PS4 or Nintendo Switch consoles as part of the offer. Depending on which one you trade in you can save slightly more (or less) off Microsoft's latest Xbox Series X. On the lower end of the scale, handing over a standard Xbox One will drop the price to £369.99. However, if you part with a 1TB PS4 Pro, the console cost falls to £309.99 - a considerable saving of £140 and one of the best Xbox Series X deals we've seen.

You may recognise this is similar to the Xbox Series S trade-in deal ran by the retailer a few months ago - something I took full advantage of and do not regret for one second. Check the table below for the full list of the latest Xbox Series X trade-in prices or pop through to Game's site to view the full details of the promotion.

Xbox Series X trade-in offer at Game

A quick heads up: there are a couple of standard terms in order to be eligible for the discount. Mainly, the console you trade in has to be in full working order, be of satisfactory quality and pass all tests. It must also include an official controller, HDMI cable, power cable and a dock (for the Nintendo Switch). You also need to be a Game Reward member, but you can sign up for free if you aren't one.

If that all sounds fine then you're good to go. Simply head along to your nearest store with your existing console between August 25 - September 8 and you can take advantage of the best deal we've seen for an Xbox Series X so far. It's the first of its kind, too, after months of stock issues since the console launched back in November 2020.

Not ready to buy today? We're taking this as a good sign for things to come during Black Friday 2022. Perhaps we'll finally see some seriously discounted Xbox Series X bundles this November.