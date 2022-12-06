Get Amazon's 65-inch QLED Fire TV on sale for a stunningly-low price of $499.99

We're officially into December, and holiday sales are in full swing, which means you can score some incredible TV deals right now, like this stunningly-low price we've just spotted on a big-screen QLED TV.



For a limited time, you can get the Amazon 65-inch Omni QLED Fire TV on sale for just $499.99 (opens in new tab) (was $799.99) when you apply the promo code QLED65 at checkout. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 2022 Omni Series TV and an incredible deal for a 65-inch QLED display.



The 2022 Amazon Omni QLED Fire TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K Quantum Dot display and Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, which provides bright, brilliant colors and deep contrast. The Fire TV Ambient Experience is now included in the 2022 display, which means you can display artwork or photos while not watching the TV. You're also getting the Fire TV experience, so you can stream movies and TV shows from all your favorite apps, plus, the Alexa voice assistant allows you to control your TV completely hands-free.



This is one of the cheapest ways you can get a big-screen QLED display into your home, and today's offer is $50 less than what we saw during Black Friday. Today's promo code from Amazon is a limited-time offer, so we recommend bagging this record-low price before it's too late.

Amazon QLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series smart TV: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

More of today's best TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This week's best 70-inch TV deal is this LG UHD on sale for just $549.99 at Best Buy - the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assitant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 Series 55-inch OLED TV: $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is a stunning price on the latest LG A2 OLED TV, dropping that $1,399.99 MSRP down to just $899.99. That's one of the biggest discounts we've seen on the 2022 release yet. Yes, you're getting a weaker overall spec sheet when compared to the C2, but this is still a premium display at a great price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $2,200 now $1,497.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's largest-size version of its AU8000 Crystal series 4K LED TV has again reached its lowest price, one that was last recorded in January of this year. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great deal on a really big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another fantastic TV deal this week is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality, as well as their smart TV features. Best Buy has this QN90B 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99 thanks to today's whopping $400 discount.

