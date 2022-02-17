Get a cheap RTX 3080 Alienware Aurora - now $700 off in the Dell Presidents' Day sale

We've just spotted an awesome deal for a cheap RTX 3080 gaming PC in the yearly Dell Presidents' Day sale - this Alienware Aurora R10 for $2,199.99 (was $2,899.99).

At $700 off, this is one of the cheapest pre-built machines on the market right now to feature this extremely impressive graphics card. Not only that, but a combination of an AMD Ryzen 9-5900 processor, 1TB NVMe SSD, and 16GB of dual-channel RAM means you're getting a whole fleet of top-shelf components here.

We're usually pretty apprehensive about recommending pre-built gaming machines here at TechRadar but this Alienware gets the thumbs up from us. It's reasonably priced, has a full set of dual-channel RAM (companies usually skimp out by putting a single stick in), and also appears to have an AIO liquid cooler for the CPU. That last component is particularly handy if you're looking to unleash the full power of your processor by overclocking - something you'll want to avoid if you have a cheap air cooler.

On the specs sheet alone, this is a very impressive machine that should get you great performance out of the box. You could, of course, opt to build your own PC (it's actually not that hard) but high graphics card prices make that a tricky prospect if you're looking to keep the costs down. Subsequently, you could use this week's early Presidents' Day sales as a good opportunity to get yourself a really, really powerful machine instead.

Cheap RTX 3080 Alienware Aurora

Alienware Aurora R10 gaming PC: $2,899 $2,199.99 at Dell

