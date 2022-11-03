Don't miss your chance to get a cheap Ring doorbell before Black Friday

If you’re after an early Black Friday Ring doorbell deal, or perhaps a Black Friday Ring camera deal, then it looks like you’ll have to wait a bit longer for a worthwhile bargain – unless, that is, you’re happy to buy a refurbished model.

Right now Amazon.com has some big discounts on its refurbished Ring doorbells and cameras, including $30-off its versatile Stick Up cam (opens in new tab), and $60-off its premium Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 (opens in new tab).

Plus, when you factor in that these refurbished models are already cheaper than their completely new counterparts, then these bargains look even better. If one takes your fancy then you might not need to wait for November 25 for a good deal after all.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Ring gadget deals in your region)

Today's best early Black Friday Ring deals

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell 2nd generation (refurbished): $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 – While it lacks some of the features of the premium and newer models, this 2nd generation HD video doorbell is still an excellent home security gadget. It's easy to install and integrates with your other smart home gadgets (like Amazon Echo devices) to help you get more from your home security tech.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 (refurbished): $219.99 $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 – This high-end video doorbell takes everything that makes Ring's devices great and goes one step further with improved security features, a wider field of view, and much better quality recordings during the day and night. While it is refurbished this offer makes it $100 cheaper than an unused model which makes this a deal you'll want to think twice about. Plus like all refurbished items on Amazon, it's repaired and tested to ensure it's in working condition; it even comes with the same warranty as a new device.

(opens in new tab) Ring Stick Up Cam (battery, refurbished): $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 – This highly versatile home security camera can help you keep an eye on the inside and outside of your home. Sure this model is refurbished but Amazon promises that it's been repaired and tested to ensure it's in working condition; it even comes with the same warranty as a new device.

If you don’t wait to pick up a refurbished gadget then don’t worry. The deals on new Ring devices are pretty lackluster but we expect more deals will appear in the coming weeks that better match our expectations for Black Friday deals. But for now, those of you after a deal will have to settle for something refurbished.

In fairness though, buying refurbished tech isn’t always a bad thing. For one it’s often cheaper than buying new even without any deals – so the ones above just them better bargains – but also the gadgets have gone through various checks to ensure they’re in full working (and parts are replaced if necessary). Amazon is so confident that its tech will be like new that Certified Refurbished products have the same warranty as new models – for Ring devices that’s one year.

The only thing to be wary of is that deals on refurbished tech are more likely to sell out, as Amazon’s warehouses only have so many previously used models to ship. So if you see a discount you like you might want to act fairly fast or risk missing out.

More of today’s best Ring doorbell prices

More early Black Friday deals