Don't miss this ridiculous $1,000 saving on a Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 3080

Razer is offering up an absolutely fantastic gaming laptop deal on its stunning Razer Blade 14 model right now, listing the RTX 3080 version for just $1,799 (opens in new tab) - a massive $1,000 off its usual list price.

This particular model is one of our favorite models right now and a regular fixture on our best gaming laptops buyer's guide. While still on the pricey side, today's massive price cut actually makes this one a great value option for a high-end machine.

Processor: Ryzen 9-5900HX

Graphics card: RTX 3080

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB SSD You can get a massive $1,000 off the stunning Razer Blade 14 today at the official Razer store - an absolutely awesome gaming laptop deal if you're searching for a premium machine. While not for everyone, the Razer Blade 14 is an amazing all-rounder thanks to its combination of high-end specs and a gorgeous compact 14-inch design. This particular model features a speedy RTX 3080 and a 165Hz 1440p display for silky-smooth gaming performance on the go. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reasons to buy

Actually good value for a Razer laptop

Powerful RTX 3080 graphics card

Gorgeous design

Compact 14-inch size

Avoid if

You're on a budget

You want an RTX 4000 card

The Razer Blade 14 is one of the latest models from the premium gaming brand and one that we highly recommend here at TechRadar. We absolutely loved this one when we reviewed it, and, while its price makes it a hard sell for those on a budget, today's massive discount at Razer goes a long way in offsetting our biggest complaint with this machine.

For context, today's $1,000-off deal brings it in line with what you'd expect to pay with RTX 3080 gaming laptop deals from other brands so this particular listing is arguably good value.... for a Razer machine at least.

For those who don't know, Razer gaming laptops feature an absolutely gorgeous all-aluminum uni-body chassis that's more akin to a high-end MacBook than a gaming laptop. Pair that up with a fantastic display (165Hz, 1440p) and the combination of an RTX 3080, 16GB of RAM, a Ryzen 9 CPU, and a 1TB SSD and you've got a machine that not only looks great but has plenty of power to run modern titles.

Now, before we get carried away, know that there are a few drawbacks with this machine that are worth knowing before you commit. First up, this particular listing is on an older machine now and will likely be replaced with a new model carrying an RTX 4000 series card at some point this year. It's also carrying an older kit of DDR4 RAM that can't be upgraded since they're soldered in - a minor quibble but one worth knowing if you're dead-set on bagging the latest machine.

Want to see what else is available this week? We've rounded up a few more of this week's best gaming laptop deals just down below.

Other great gaming laptop deals this weekend

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-6900HS

Graphics card: Radeon RX 6700S

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD One of the best higher-end gaming laptop deals at Best Buy this week is on this heavily reduced Asus Zephyrus G14. This small but mighty laptop is one of our favorites here at TechRadar and this model, which boasts a Ryzen 9-6900HS, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, Radeon RX 6700S, and 1TB SSD gets the double thumbs-up from us. These are superb specs for the price and the excellent design and 1440p display make this one an easy recommendation. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H

Graphics card: RTX 3070 Ti

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD A huge $400 discount makes this MSI Sword a much cheaper buy this week at Best Buy. If you're looking for some serious power, this one is a great choice thanks to its RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-12650H to top it all off. Put together, these are really great specs at this price point and should have no issues maxing out most titles. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Processor: Ryzen 7-6800H

Graphics card: RX 6700M

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD Another absolutely stellar gaming laptop deal that features a speedy RX 6700M graphics card, this Alienware m17 offers great value right now. Some may be put off by the larger 17.3-inch form factor with this one (and that the display is only 1080p), but a combination of a Ryzen 7-6800H, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD means you're getting decent bang for the buck. Use the code SAVE100 at checkout to knock a further $100 off the list price with this one. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

