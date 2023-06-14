Don't miss this half-price Alienware m17 gaming laptop for just $899 today

Dell has just listed an incredible $900-off clearance deal on its Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop today, with the RTX 3060-equipped model going for just $899.99 (was $1,799).

Not only is this a fantastic price for a machine with an RTX 3060 graphics card, but you're also getting a full 6GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a speedy Ryzen 6-6800H processor. These are fantastic specs for a gaming laptop deal at $899 - and you're getting the premium design and look of an Alienware machine to boot.

There is a slight caveat with this deal - and that's that this deal is for the larger 17.3-inch m7 model, not one of the smaller 14 or 15-inch models from Alienware. That means this beast is on the hefty side and ideally suited to more static environments like the college dorm than being lugged around as a daily driver. Your mileage may vary, and that larger-screen real estate can be a distinct advantage in-game.

As previously mentioned, this listing is also a clearance deal, so you'll likely want to snap it up before it's too late. While you're here, we'd recommend checking out our main gaming laptop deals page if this one is a little too pricey, or check out our Dell coupon codes page to see if you're eligible for further discounts.

Alienware gaming laptop deal

Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop: was $1,799 now $899.99 at Dell

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-6800H

Graphics card: RTX 3060

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-6800H
Graphics card: RTX 3060
RAM: 16GB DDR5
SSD: 1TB SSD

