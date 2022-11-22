Don't miss this $228 65-inch Roku Black Friday TV deal, while it lasts

If you're looking for a big-screen TV for a rock-bottom price this Black Friday, we're not sure you'll do better than this 65-inch TCL Roku 4K TV for just $228 at Walmart (opens in new tab).

The 65-inch TCL 4-Series TV has an MSRP of $799, and while it hasn't been full price in some time, this is still absolutely one of the best Black Friday TV deals of the year for something this big. It features 4K resolution and HDR support, while Roku's smart TV platform is one of the easiest to use out there, and is packed with the biggest streaming services.

As you'd expect from something this cheap, you're not getting the most cutting-edge image tech here – no OLED or QLED or other fancy letters – but it's still equipped well in a few key areas. We mentioned some of the screen tech above, but it also comes with four HDMI ports, which not all cheaper TVs do – some have fewer to save money, which can be infuriating.

Today's best TCL 4-Series 65-inch Roku TV deal

(opens in new tab) TCL 4-Series 65-inch 4K TV: was $799 now $228 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a big-screen TV on a budget, Walmart has the TCL 4-Series 4K display on sale for just $228. An incredible price for a 65-inch display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

One of the TCL's HDMI ports is equipped with HDMI ARC tech, which means it can send audio to a soundbar, which is probably a good idea – you should expect the speakers to match the scale of the screen in a cheaper TV like this. But we do have a guide to the best Black Friday soundbar deals, if you're looking to add one of those to your home too.

The design is pretty sleek for a cheaper TV too – the bezels are slim, so it feels like the image gets to really take up your field of vision. But be careful about the fact that this TV has feet near the edges – make sure they're not wider than the surface you want to place it on…

If what you want from your next TV is something that's big and is extremely easy to use for a low price, this checks all three boxes better than just about anything else we've seen this year so far. We have to assume that stock won't last at this price, so don't wait long if you want one…