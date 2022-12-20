Don't miss the Bose QuietComfort 4 at their lowest-ever price today at Amazon

Looking to treat yourself to a pair of premium cans this Christmas? Consider picking up the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $229 (was $329) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today.

That price is a match for the record-breaking deal that was featured at the retailer over Black Friday, and it's a great opportunity to score some of the best wireless headphones money can buy for a relatively low price. You can still get delivery by Christmas if you hurry, too. (Not in the US? Check out today's best prices on the Bose QuietComfort 45 in your region just below.)

While the Bose QuietComfort 45 tend to get overlooked when compared to the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000MX4, which are slightly more premium options, they're still an amazing pair of headphones. For a decent price, you're getting industry-leading noise cancellation, good audio quality, and an extremely comfortable fit.

The design of the Bose QC 45 is a little more 'old-school' than the Bose 700, but it's a tried and true Bose classic that's stood the test of time over multiple iterations – and they're foldable, unlike the 700s. With a handy carry case included, the Bose QC 45 are a handy companion for the commute, traveling, or the office. At this price, the QC 45 are cheaper than the competition, and an easy recommendation from us – especially if you're looking to treat yourself this Christmas, or looking for a last-minute gift.

Save yourself $100 and bag one of the best pairs of headphones money can buy at Amazon today. The Bose QuietComfort 45 feature fantastic noise-cancellation, great sound quality, and a comfortable design that's perfect for long period of use.

