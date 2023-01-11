Don't miss - the Apple Watch 8 is in stock and on sale for $499 at Amazon

By Mackenzie Frazier
published

Snag Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch while you can

Apple Watch 8 on orange TechRadar deals background
Snagging a deal on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 8, is a difficult task as of late thanks to post-holiday stock issues. Luckily for you, we've just spotted the Series 8 smartwatch with Cellular in stock and on sale for $499 (opens in new tab) (was $529) at Amazon. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now.

Released in October of last year, the Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch you can buy, thanks to new health and safety features such as a temperature sensor and crash detection. You're also getting all the fantastic features of the Series 7 smartwatch, including the Always-On display, activity and sleep tracking, an ECG app, and impressive all-day battery life.

This particular Apple Watch 8 deal is for the 45mm model with Cellular, which means you can get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. The GPS-only Series 8 is currently sold out at Amazon, and we predict today's offer on the Cellular version won't be in stock for long. If you want to get your hands on Apple's latest smartwatch, you should snap up this deal while you can.

Apple Watch 8 deal

Amazon has the 45mm Apple Watch 8 with Cellular in stock and on sale for $499 - just $20 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, and the Cellular version allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

