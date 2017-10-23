Amazon marks Kindle's 10th birthday with big discounts

Amazon is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Kindle ereaders by cutting prices on the lot of them. And, it's not just limiting the deal to Kindles either, as the latest Fire tablets are also on sale.

All of the Kindle devices (except the Oasis) have a flat $30 cut off the price, and Amazon is also offering bundles with extra savings applied. The deals are on until 9pm ET on October 25.

There's the basic Kindle on sale for $49 after a discount of $30. You can get that bundled with a cover and charging power adapter for $84, which is $45 off its usual price. There's also a special Kindle bundle for kids for $69

Stepping things up a bit, the Kindle Paperwhite is $89 and comes with a built-in reading light and a higher-contrast display. Then there's the Kindle Voyage for $169 with a larger display and sensors that allow you to flip pages with a simple squeeze.

See all the Kindle deals:

Fire tablets on sale, too

Amazon's sale on Fire tablets is a Halloween promo for kids. It includes the Kids Edition of the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8, which come in rubberized cases to protect them from drops. The deal lasts until 11:59pm ET on Saturday, October 28.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition is $79 after a $20 discount and comes in three colors. A pair of the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets is $50 off for a total of $149.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $99 after a discount of $30, and it also comes in three colors. Just like the smaller version, there's a pair bundle of the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition that's $80 off, bringing the total to $179

Amazon's tablets are already very affordable, but these deals make them even more so. That said, they aren't the only things to get excited about, as Amazon has launched its new Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote for $69.

See the deals here: