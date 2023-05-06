Buy a Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Samsung today and get a Galaxy Watch 5 for just $50

Samsung has just posted one of its best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals this week, with the option to bundle in a Galaxy Watch 5 for just $50 (opens in new tab) alongside the device.

In addition to this bundle saving on a smartwatch (which equates to $220 off), you can also get an exceptional trade-in rebate of up to $800 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 itself - an huge saving that applies to both unlocked and carrier devices.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $800 off with a trade-in, plus Galaxy Watch 5 for $50 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung is offering an outstanding bundle deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 right now, with the option to get a Galaxy Watch 5 for just $50 alongside this excellent foldable device. What makes this deal so great, apart from the fact the Galaxy Watch 5 is worth $280 by itself, is that this bundle is available in addition to the Samsung Store's great trade-in offer of up to $800. Put together, you're getting a ton of value here - over $1,000 in extra goodies and rebates, in fact.

Is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 the phone for you?

Key features: Android OS, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 50MP camera, 7.6-inch AMOLED internal display (120Hz), 6.2-inch AMOLED external display (120Hz), 4,400 mAh battery

Product launched: August 2022

Price history: The cheapest overall price for an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently found over at Amazon, which has the device retailing for a record-low of $1,399. Best Buy also has the device on sale for $1,299 right now, but you'll need to activate your device on a major carrier to get your saving via rebate. In context, the featured deal at Samsung may not seem like such a bargain, but it's the first chance we've had to bundle in a super-cheap Galaxy Watch 5 - and the option to trade in for an additional saving of up to $800 makes it the cheapest option outright for an unlocked device, if you're eligible.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,399 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $1,299 (opens in new tab) | Target: $1,799 (opens in new tab)

Reviews consensus: While most tech review sites remain slightly divided on the concept of foldable devices as a whole, it's generally agreed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best foldable device yet. Not only has Samsung smoothed out most of the glaring design issues that plagued the previous iterations, but it's also packed with cutting-edge components and features that make it an incredibly usable device.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | Android Central: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You're curious about foldable devices, a power user, or someone who likes to work from a mobile device. The expansive dual-display of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a multi-taskers dream and also absolutely fantastic for watching content on the go.

Don't buy it if: You only need the basics or want the best possible camera available on a mobile device. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is all about the maximalist display. Avid mobile photographers will be better serviced with the newer (and cheaper) Galaxy S23 Ultra (opens in new tab).

