Bose SoundSport headphones are $30 off ahead of Prime Day 2021

If you're after a new pair of headphones or earbuds, but not sure whether to wait for the Amazon Prime Day 2021 discounts, then you might want to give these deals from Bose a look, which feature price cuts on its SoundSport headphones, Sport earbuds and more.

First up are the Bose SoundSport wireless Bluetooth headphones. Normally $129, Bose has them discounted on Amazon right now at just $99. You've also got three choices of color: black, aqua or citron.

The Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds aren't the only deal in town, though. The true wireless Bose Sport earbuds have also been discounted on Amazon. While these true wireless earbuds are pricier and the discount not as steep, they're still worth a look if you prefer that true wireless build.

The Bose Sport true wireless earbuds usually cost $179, but have dropped to $159 ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Which Bose headphones should I buy?

The Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds are a great option for runners, packing a bunch of excellent features that make that $99 price point a bargain. We'd recommend acting fast if you want to get your hands on this great pair of wireless earbuds at such a fantastic price.

The Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds feature a neckband design, and so are connected to one another by a single wire and can pair with your phone via Bluetooth connectivity.

As well as great sound quality, you're getting a comfy fit thanks to the ear fins placed on each bud. An IPX4 water resistance rating means that they're also somewhat resistant to sweat and rain. Again, a great option for frequent runners or gym goers.

At six hours of battery life, you've got more than enough charge to get you through a run or gym session, too.

The Bose Sport true wireless earbuds are certainly a lot more expensive than their SoundSport counterpart, but you are getting some advantages at that higher price point.

You'll get the expectedly high Bose sound quality, but the Bose Sport true wireless earbuds also pack a much smaller form factor, as well as touch controls for hassle-free song selection while you're out on a run.

Once again, you can connect these earbuds to your phone via Bluetooth, and while the battery life isn't stellar (up to 5 hours on a single charge), it's still more than enough to get you through a run or gym session.

Looking for something different?

If you're looking for something a bit different, and maybe more accustomed to the summer months, you might want to consider the Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses. These are definitely more of a novelty purchase, but definitely one to consider if you fancy leaving your headphones at home on a hot day.

The Bose Frames' Alto design is available in two sizes: small-to-medium and medium-to-large. Both sizes have the same $30 discount right now, down from $199 to $169.

The one-size Bose Frames Rondo are also available with an even better discount, from $199 to $149.

The Bose Frames are certainly a little unorthodox, but they could be just what you need if you're heading out on a hot day and fancy leaving the earbuds at home for a change.

They're stylish, have a solid form factor and work as intended as both a pair of sunglasses and headphones, complete with Bluetooth connectivity.

Unfortunately, battery life doesn't stack up when compared to the other wireless earbuds mentioned above, so they're not suited to long term use. Still, the Bose Frames could be a worthwhile option for you if you've got the cash and frequently leave the house during the summer months.

