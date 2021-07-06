Bluehost's birthday sale makes it more affordable than ever to get hosting service

Helping you bring your website to life, Bluehost is one of the top names in web hosting services in the market today. From their easy-to-use WordPress website builder, a professional-looking website can be underway in just a few steps.

On its birthday, Bluehost is giving away massive discounts for all of their plans. This is also their way of welcoming summer.

The birthday blowout sale drops the Basic plan price to $2.75 per month on the term lengths 12, 24, and 36 months, and starts on July 6th at 12:00 am CST and will run through Tuesday, July 20th at 11:59 PM MST.

This deal means that the cart total without add-ons for the Basic 12-month plan is $33 - a massive discount of 69%.

Finding the right web hosting service can create tremendous results in any business. The user experience in accessing your website on a browser will depend greatly on the services and features that your web hosting provider gives.

Bluehost is one of the best platforms to create stunning websites effortlessly, so users can start monetizing in their online presence.

With loads of storage, an unmetered bandwidth, and a reputation in site speed and uptime, this highly recommended web hosting provider offers scalability and user-friendly tools at the same time.

Bluehost's hosting plans have always been affordable, but that's not to say the quality of the sites has also been compromised. It has been powering a huge number of websites with minimum downtime and no hidden charges.

Why is this a great deal?

Bluehost will have any website up and running in no time. Its easy-to-use interface and impressive site speed and server response makes choosing Bluehost a no-brainer.

Within a few minutes, users can get their accounts set up, which gives them access to the user-friendly custom cPanel, a handful of add-on tools and apps, all the features of their chosen plan, and 24/7 support. Users are even given a walkthrough to help with setting up an account.

The Basic plan offers a free website, custom themes so that users can personalize their site to their heart's content, a massive 50GB storage, a free domain for 12 months, and a free SSL certificate and CDN.

Best of all, this plan, like the higher tier plans, gives users access to their easy-to-use and intuitive website builder that allows for WordPress integration and features a drag-and-drop functionality and AI-driven templates.

All of these features included in the massively discounted plan rates is a deal you definitely don't want to miss.