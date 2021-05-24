Bluehost slashes 40% off annual web hosting service package

Bluehost, one of the best web hosting services out there providing seamless hosting services for website builders, is running a flash sale exclusive to TechRadar readers.

With this deal that businesses cannot afford to miss, Bluehost will be discounting all term-lengths on all of their Shared Hosting Packages, starting on Monday, May 24th at 12am MST through to Monday, May 31st at 11:59pm MST.

Term length refers to the purchase duration you choose. Bluehost offers three term length options - 12, 24 or 36 months.

The best offer here is for Bluehost's basic 12-month package, which will see users' cart value will drop from $59.40 to $35.40 for hosting - a huge 40% off.

For eight consecutive days, Bluehost's 12-month Basic package ($2.95/mo) will have a $35.40 in-cart value that includes a free domain name for the first year and a free SSL certifcate.

Best web hosting service deal Bluehost Basic Plan - $8.99 $2.95

The web hosting plan you need to start your website or your blog. Experience the flexibility, reliability, speed, and security only from Bluehost.



Choosing a reliable web hosting service is essential in the success of your website, and, ultimately, your business. Simply put, the web hosting service you choose is an investment in your business if you want to see it grow.

Bluehost is feature-packed and lets users build their website without breaking a sweat.

This highly reliable web hosting provider lets users optimize their site using marketing tools and insightful analytics, which also offer scalable growth for the site.

Each of Bluehost's plans is designed to cater to every business's specific needs while giving users the creative freedom to personalize the user experience as much as possible. Bluehost's features give users the peace of mind they need in security, backup, data protection, and support.

From advanced hosting (VPS, dedicated server, and managed WordPress hosting) to reasonably priced services, Bluehost naturally stands out, making it one of the most trusted web hosting service providers in the market today.

Why is this a great deal?

With Bluehost, success is only a few clicks away. Getting started is quick and easy, which essentially means after the payment is made, a complete set-up walkthrough is provided. Its simple task-based control panel makes it even easier to get the set-up done within minutes.

Even the basic plan comes with a free domain, CDN and SSL certificate, massive storage, custom themes, and 24/7 support. Higher tier plans offer more advanced features as expected. These include unlimited websites, unlimited SSD storage, and free Office 365, free automated backup and domain privacy, and these are on top of the features similarly offered in the basic plan.

With the extended run of the discounts offered on all plans, getting all of these features for less is not at all a deal to be missed.