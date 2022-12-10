Best Christmas gifts under $100 at Amazon: tablets, robot vacuums, air fryers and more

We're nearly two weeks from the big day, and if you're still searching for the perfect Christmas gifts on the web, you've come to the right place. We've scoured Amazon's site to bring you this year's best Christmas gifts under $100, and the best part of our list? Every single item is on sale, so you're not only crossing off someone on your shopping list, but you're also guaranteed to snag a bargain - win/win.



Our Christmas gifts from Amazon include a range of prices and items, so there's something for everyone on your list. Some of our favorite deals are this top-rated Ninja blender for $64.99 (opens in new tab) (was $99.99), the best-selling Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $34.99 (opens in new tab) (was $49.99), and this robot vacuum down to just $99 (opens in new tab) (was $159.99).



If you're looking for cheap stocking stuffer ideas, you can grab Amazon's 4K Fire TV Stick for $26.99 (opens in new tab) (was $49.99), and this fun Fullstar vegetable chopper (with over 52,000 positive reviews) down to $32.99 (opens in new tab) (was $39.99).



See more of the best Christmas gifts under $100 at Amazon below, and keep in mind all of today's items currently arrive in time for Christmas, but that could change as we get closer to December 25. If you see a price you like below, we recommend adding it to your cart and checking out before it's too late. If you want to shop for more holiday offers, you can also see our roundup of the best Christmas sales happening right now.

Best Christmas gifts under $100

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb: was $114.98 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great gift idea, Amazon's holiday deals include the best-selling Echo smart speaker bundled with the Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb on sale for $59.99. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa so you can control the included light bulb completely hands-free. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Air fryers are always popular Christmas gifts and Amazon has this best-selling Mini Ninja on sale for $59.99. The two-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to a record-low of $24.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Ninja professional blender: was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up a quality blender from a reliable brand, Amazon has the Ninja Professional blender on sale for $64.99. You're getting a 72-oz pitcher, so you can whip up large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set: $49.99 $15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $34 - Treat yourself or a loved one with a new set of bed sheets with this fantastic deal that brings the Queen Size sheets down to just $15.99. The super soft sheets are available in several different color choices and include fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases with deep pockets. With over 134,000 positive reviews and a record-low sale price of $15.99 - this Christmas deal is a no-brainer for those looking for new sheets. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $159.99 now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the cheapest prices we've spotted on a robot vacuum cleaner is the Ilife V3s Pro on sale for just $99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robo vac works on hardwoods and carpets and runs routine cleaning based on a preset schedule, and will atomically go back to the dock and charge when the battery is low. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbits are another popular Cyber Monday gift deal, and Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $99.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful fitness tracker is well suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker: was $109.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-mini Plus coffee maker on sale for $89.99. This compact single-serve coffee machine uses K-Cup pods, and it's just 7 inches tall, making it a great fit for space-tight kitchens. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Give the gift of home security with the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $34.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Scale: $49.95 $39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Start the new year off with Fitbit's Aria Air digital scale, which is on sale for just $39.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Fitbit scale works with your Fitbit activity tracker and smartphone to track your weight and BMI to help reach your goals. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This best-selling crock pot is getting a massive 50% discount this holiday season, which brings the price down to a record-low of just $24.99. The seven-quart slow cooker serves up to eight people and is dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanups. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $19.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For just $19.99, you can control and monitor your garage from anywhere, so you never have to worry about if you shut your garage door. The smart garage control has a compatible app that sends alerts to your phone anytime your garage is open or closed or is left open. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: was $99 now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A unique Christmas gift idea for anyone on your list, you can get the 23andMe Ancestry and Traits service on sale for $79. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 80 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart Air Fryer: $119.95 $97.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the best-selling Instant Vortex Plus on sale for $98.95 - just $8 more than the record-low price. The Instant Vortex Plus can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat and features convenient one-touch smart programs for quick and easy meals. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer: $54.99 $38.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Always a hot item during Christmas time, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of $38.99. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 $38.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great idea for anyone on your list, these top-rated pillows were a best-seller at this year's Christmas sales, and the queen-size pillow set is currently on sale for $38.49 when you apply the additional 30% coupon at checkout - the lowest price we've ever seen. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price? Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $64.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Wired down to a record-low price of $39.99 at Amazon. The Alexa-enabled doorbell is installed using your existing doorbell wiring, so you'll get non-stop power and won't have to worry about replacing the battery. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Shaver: was $34.99 now $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Electric shavers always make great gift ideas, and Amazon has the top-rated Philips Norelco OneBlade on sale for just $23.99 – be sure to apply the $4.50 coupon. The electric shaver and trimmer has over 73,000 reviews on Amazon, and for under $30, you're getting the OneBlade that lasts up to four months, three trimming combs, and a power charger. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Named Techradar's best fitness tracker of 2021 (opens in new tab), the Fitbit Luxe features a stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and provides up to five days of battery life. Amazon has the fitness tracker on sale for just $99.95, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the ultra-thin activity tracker and our personal favorite Fitbit deal. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) YnM Weighted Blanket: $49.80 $38.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the top-rated YnM blanket on sale for $38.99 when you apply the additional 10% coupon at checkout. With over 44,000 positive user reviews on Amazon - it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars - it's incredibly popular. It's made from seven different layers, which contour to the shape of your body for a peaceful night's rest. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Toy Rocket Launcher for kids: was $29.99 $15.99 now at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Toy Rocket Launcher is a top-selling gift idea on Amazon, and it's on sale at just $15.99 on Amazon. Designed for ages three years and up, you can enjoy endless hours of fun by running and jumping on the rocket and watching it soar into the air. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon.com (opens in new tab)

Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon has the earbuds down to $99.95 - just $10 more than the record-low price. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $234, this deal is a great alternative at just $99.95. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush: $59.95 $33.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another best-seller during the holiday season, Amazon has the top-rated AquaSonic toothbrush on sale for $29.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The electric toothbrush comes with eight brush heads and a travel case and includes four different cleaning modes and a helpful timer. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: $39.99 $32.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A fun Christmas gift idea, this vegetable chopper has over 69,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $32.99. Chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop and slice vegetables. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Toloco Massage Gun: was $259.99 now $65.57 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon, down to $65.57 from $259.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body and has over 31,000 positive reviews on Amazon. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The cheapest Fire tablet deal, Amazon's Cyber Monday device deals include the 2022 Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99 - a new record-low. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas

