The best Australian Boxing day 2018 sales and deals

While we're relatively fresh in the wake of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period, we can't forget that there's one last big discount session that you can capitalise on to score all the latest tech at a reduced price.

Once Christmas is wrapped up for another year, almost every store in Australia has a Boxing Day sale, many of which keep the savings flowing right up until the last day of December.

Considering you may find yourself waking up on the 26th of December a little dusty, tired, hung over and full of rich food, we'd recommend avoiding the stress and hassle of brick-and-mortar retail by simply scoring the best deals online, from the comfort of your couch.

What to expect on Boxing Day

Some of Australia’s biggest brands and retailers will most definitely be offering up some amazing discounts on their products.

Microsoft and Sony Australia are sure to serve up some excellent discounts, so expect some enticing bargains on Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundles, 4K TVs and mirrorless cameras, to name a few.

Last year we saw JB Hi-Fi host huge savings right at the end of the year, with heaps of discounts across a range of products, including TVs, headphones, computers and much more.

Lenovo and Dell will not be left behind either. You can expect to save plenty on PC desktops, laptops and 2-in-1 hybrids from both manufacturers.

With Harvey Norman, you could snag yourself a great PS4 bundle with ample savings, or even get yourself a camera, like a GoPro, for cheaper than usual.

David Jones and Myer will also have their big sales going on Boxing Day, so prepare to snag a premium tech product for less.

EB Games and The Gamesmen also had Boxing Day sales last year that saw a huge variety of bestselling games, consoles and accessories go on sale.

And then there's Amazon Australia. After impressing over our first ever Prime Day sale and the more recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains, we're hoping to see the online marketplace throw some excellent deals our way this Boxing Day.

So whether you’re looking to save money on a new computer, gaming gear or smart home tech, we’ll be here to help you navigate through the frenzy that are the Boxing Day sales in Australia.

Last year's best deals

Dell XPS 13 laptop i5 | 8GB | 256GB for $1,439.20 (was $1,999) Considering this ultrabook topped our list for 2017, scoring a $560 discount is nothing to sniff at. Keep an eye on eBay for its variety of discount codes and specific store sales that will help bring big ticket items down in price!



Xbox One S 500GB console with 3 games for $279 While the Xbox One X was freshly launched this time last year, it's been around the traps long enough to start seeing some decent savings and bundles. Just like we saw some excellent multi-game bundles on the One S last year, we expect much the same will happen with the One X in 2018.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for $903.20 (was $1,399) Although Apple's flagship handsets seem to dodge any form of discount in the sales periods, we quite often see the latest and greatest from Samsung get reduced rather significantly. Considering this smartphone giant is set to release its new line of flagships in February, we'll likely see quite a discount on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 range.

Bose QuietComfort QC35 II for $399.95 (was $499.95) There's no denying the popularity of the Bose QC 35s and their barely-altered sequel. Similarly ,there's no denying the certainty of them going on sale at one store or another whenever a sales period rolls around. We saw them for as little as half price during the Black Friday period, so we imagine another deal of the same calibre will land for Boxing Day.View Deal