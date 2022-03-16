Apple's iPhone 13 in Green is just $10 a month with this epic deal at Verizon

Get your hands on Apple's gorgeous new iPhone 13 in Green and save money with this fantastic deal from Verizon. For a limited time, you can save up to $440 on the iPhone 13 when you add a new line on an eligible unlimited plan.



To receive today's deal, you must select monthly payment plans with your iPhone 13 purchase and add a new line on a select Verizon Unlimited plan. Your payments will drop from $22 a month to just $10 over 36 monthly payments. That brings the cost of the iPhone 13 to just $360 - an incredible price for a fantastic smartphone.



Apple's shiny new iPhone 13 in Green is currently only available for pre-order and will ship on Friday, March 25. Today's deal is a limited-time offer from Verizon, and this is one of the best offers we've seen that doesn't require a trade-in.

Today's best iPhone 13 in Green deal

Pre-order the iPhone 13 in Green: $10/mo with a new unlimited line at Verizon

Save $439.99 - Verizon is offering an impressive $440 discount on the iPhone 13 when you add a new line on an eligible unlimited plan. That brings the smartphone down to just $360 or just $10 a month - a fantastic deal that doesn't require a trade-in. Ship date of March 25.

If you're interested in how and where to buy Apple's latest budget phone you can find everything need to know about iPhone SE pre-orders right here and see more of today's best smartphone deals at Verizon. There are more cell phone offers with our roundup of the best iPhone 13 deals and see the best iPhone SE deals available today.