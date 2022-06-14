Apple AirPods Pro drop to $175 ahead of Prime Day - should you buy or wait?

The excellent Apple AirPods Pro earbuds have just dropped to $175 (opens in new tab) today at Amazon, just a few weeks before the retailer's huge Prime Day deals event.

This $75 discount on the latest premium buds from Apple is one of the better price cuts we've seen in recent times. In fact, it's a match for the lowest price all year and a discount that's only been beaten on one previous occasion back in November - on Black Friday, no less. In short, it's well worth considering today's price if you're on the hunt for a new pair of premium earbuds.

While pricey, the Apple AirPods Pro are a fantastic pair of buds for the discerning Apple fan. The silicone tips add an extra level of comfort and a customizable fit you don't get on the cheaper Apple buds. They also feature some of the best noise-cancellation tech you'll find on the market with all-around decent sound quality to boot. Our main criticism? The high starting price - a quibble that's definitely offset by today's excellent AirPods Pro deal at Amazon.

Save $75 - Pick up the Apple AirPods Pro for the lowest price this year at Amazon today. With great noise cancellation, adjustable silicone ear tips, and handy wireless charging case, the AirPods Pro are a great buy for the Apple fan on the hunt for a premium pair of buds.

Should you wait until Prime Day?

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner you may be wondering if it's better to wait this one out. Right now, we're about a month away from Amazon's big day, with the event usually taking place in mid July.

We can't predict for certain if AirPods Pro deals are going to be cheaper over Prime Day but there's always a chance. Prime Day is generally seen as the biggest retail event outside of Black Friday for picking up cheap tech, so it's definitely not a bad idea to keep your powder dry if you're feeling patient.

That said, big price cuts on the Apple AirPods Pro have been fairly conservative at Amazon this year - and Apple products are often excluded from the exclusive Prime Day discounts. It's almost certain the AirPods Pro will be on sale over Prime Day but it's really too early to say if they'll reach the $159 record we saw over Black Friday. In short, if you're looking to beat out the crowds and pick up a pair of buds early, you shouldn't feel too limited with today's price at Amazon.

