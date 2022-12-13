Amazon's latest Kindle deals cut the popular ereaders by up to $50

Stop me if this phrase sounds familiar to you: "I'm going to read more books next year." It's a classic resolution that many of us have made, or heard others make, but it's not always easy to fulfil. January starts strong, but by the time March rolls around you're still only three-quarters of the way through The Great Gatsby, and the drive fades once again. Is there a way to keep it up?

Apart from sheer dogged determination, what helped me was buying an ereader. The convenience of having a quality dedicated device with easy access to thousands of books at super-cheap prices (or to borrow books from the Kindle library) got the habit to finally stick.

Now, there's a new batch of Kindle deals at Amazon in the retailer's Christmas sales that could push you towards the same goal, and save you some money at the same time.

First up is the brand new version of the standard Kindle for $89.99 (was $99.99) (opens in new tab). It may only be a small saving, but this upgraded device only launched back in September, and it's only the second time it's been reduced since then. (Not in the US? Scroll down for more Kindle deals in your region.)

The Kindle is a smart buy for those who just need a basic ereader, with its 300ppi high-resolution and front-lit 6-inch display, six-week battery life and storage space for thousands of books.

For those after a more advanced ereader, you can instead pick up the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for slightly more at $109.99 (was $139.99) (opens in new tab). It sports a 6.8-inch glare-free screen and adjustable warm light to improve reading conditions during the day or night. Again, there's enough space for thousands of books, as well as battery life of up to 10 weeks.

Today's best Kindle deals

(opens in new tab) Kindle: was $99.99 was $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The all-new version of the standard Kindle is now on sale for only the second time since it launched in September. Today's price is just $5 away from the record-low over Black Friday, so it's a good time to buy if you missed it in the November sales. It's a basic ereader, but still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. The Paperwhite is currently only slightly more, but this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: was $139.99 now $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a solid price for the latest version of the more premium Kindle Paperwhite. It has been $15 cheaper than this in the past, but it's unlikely we'll see a discount like that again until next year's Prime Day or Black Friday. The Kindle Paperwhite is packed with features to suit all avid readers, including 10-week battery life, glare-free 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Oasis: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There's also a $50 saving on the most advanced Kindle Oasis right now at Amazon. While this saving is decent, it's actually been as low as $164.99 in the past, so we're not as enthusiastic about this particular Kindle deal. Still, if a larger 7-inch display, thin waterproof design and dedicated page-turn buttons are top of your list of most-wanted features then this offer may appeal.

Those are the best offers right now, and they're unlikely to be beaten before the end of the year or in the post-Christmas sales, although if you're in the UK you might pick up a deal in the Boxing Day sales. So don't miss out on that all-new Kindle Paperwhite deal if you've been thinking of picking up one of the best readers for yourself or as a gift.

