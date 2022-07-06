Amazon Kindle for Kids hits a record-low price for distraction-free reading

Amazon Kindle e-readers are the often unsung gems of the digital world and the Kids edition offers children something few other screen gadgets can: reading and learning without distraction. It's hard to put a price on that but Amazon has and now, as part of an early Amazon Prime Day deal, the E Ink-based Amazon Kindle for Kids is just $49.99 (opens in new tab). That's 55% off the original $109.99 price.
This all-time-low deal is part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals lineup. The full event kicks off on July 12 and 13.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Amazon Kindle for Kids | was $109.99 | now $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a great way to get your child into digital reading without introducing the distractions of a tablet or smartphone screen. It's as easy to read indoors (with its own built-in backlight) as it is in direct sunlight. Plus, it'll run for weeks on a single charge.
While the Amazon Kindle for Kids lacks some of the flashier features of Amazon's newer Kindles, like a waterproof body or that 300 ppi resolution (it's just 167 ppi), the E Ink reader might be the perfect beach, backyard, or bedroom companion for your new reader. It can hold dozens of books, display illustrations (in black and white), and doesn't need a daily charge (four weeks between charges is not uncommon).
It's also thin, lightweight, relatively sturdy, and ad-free. Plus, it comes with a 2-year, no-questions-asked warranty. If your child stomps on it, send it back to Amazon for a new one.
