Amazon gets in the Prime Day mood by knocking almost £100 off this 10TB WD My Book external drive

While we’re eagerly awaiting Amazon Prime Day 2019, the online retailer is already offering some amazing deals – such as cutting a huge £97 off the price of the WD My Book 10TB Desktop Hard Drive.

If you’re looking for an external hard drive that can handle a whole load of files, then the WD My Book 10TB is definitely worth considering – especially with this deal cutting the price from £256.99 to £159.99.

Not only do you get 10 terabytes of storage, which is a huge amount, you also get 256-bit AES encryption and solid build quality to keep your data safe.

Best of all, this deal means that the 10TB version is now only £1 more than the 8TB version – so you’re getting 2TB for less than a scratch card!

WD My Book 10TB Desktop Hard Drive £256.99 £159.99 at Amazon

This brilliant deal knocks almost £100 off the asking price of the huge 10TB WD My Book external drive. Never run out of storage space again with this fantastic drive.View Deal

The WD My Book 10TB Desktop Hard Drive is in stock June 16, but you can buy it now. For this price, we’d recommend you jumping on this deal fast, as we don’t know how long it will last.