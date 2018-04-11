Amazon flash sale: Blu Vivo XL 3 Android smartphone for just $110

As it has done with previous phones like the Blu R1 Plus, Blu has put its just-released Blu Vivo XL3 on sale at Amazon at a reduced price. For a limited time (approximately 24 to 48 hours), it's offering this Android smartphone for $109.99, an astonishing $80 off its already low list price.

Of course, if this phone had the specs of a $100 phone, this wouldn't be a big deal. But even at list price, the XL3 punches well above its weight. It features a nearly edge-to-edge 5.5-inch HD display, has 13MP rear- and front-facing cameras, and comes with the current Android OS, 8.0 (Oreo). It also has a fingerprint sensor, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage that is expandable via the microSD card slot.

To put this deal in perspective, for the price of an iPhone X, you could buy nine XL3 phones. That's like buying enough phones for an entire baseball team!

The fact that this is an unlocked GSM phone means it's a fine travel phone, too. It will work overseas in addition to being compatible with on US networks like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Cricket Wireless.

This is a perfect low-cost phone for that older relative who hasn't traded in their flip phone yet, or if you simply don't want to worry about losing a $500+ device.

Additionally, Blu is also offering the larger Blu Vivo XL3 Plus via Amazon for just $129.99, which is $70 off its list price. This phone has a 6-inch display, a 1.4 GHz Snapdragon processor, and 13MP rear- and 16MP front-facing cameras, but runs on Android 7.0 (Nougat).