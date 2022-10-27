Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to its cheapest price ever – but only for today

If you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping there are lots of Black Friday deals already available right now. And, for today only, Amazon Prime members can pick up the most powerful version of the Amazon Fire TV streaming stick for its cheapest price ever.

This limited-time offer drops the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon to $34.99 (was $54.99) (opens in new tab). It's a $20 saving that we've only seen a handful of times in the past, including last Black Friday and the recent Prime Day sale. So, if you missed it then, now's a fantastic opportunity to grab it in the early Amazon Black Friday deals.

Today only: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – Amazon Prime members get exclusive access to the premium version of Amazon's streaming stick for its lowest-ever price for one day only in the retailer's early round of Black Friday deals. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the better spec means it's faster when you're navigating apps, and can make use of WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable streaming experience.

Amazon says the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the standard version, which effectively means apps load faster and navigation is smoother. It also supports WiFi 6 technology for speedier and more reliable streaming.

What it doesn't do is improve the quality of the content you view, which is still displayed in high-quality 4K resolution, with HDR support for superior lighting and colors. It's also compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, to provide further picture refinements and improved sound on relevant content.

Naturally, it comes packed with access to all the major streaming apps, such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube and many more. You can also view all of the extra channels you're subscribed to through Amazon's interface, and easily navigate between all of them using voice commands thanks to the included voice remote.

You can even pair it with other smart home tech, using the connected TV to view footage from your video doorbell and other security devices around the home. Alexa support also extends to all the usual features, such as the option to set reminders, control lighting, and ask all sorts of random questions that pop into your head throughout the day.

As smart home and streaming tech goes, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the complete package, and easily one of the best streaming devices you can buy – and even more so while it's available for its lowest price yet.



Stick with us over the coming weeks for even more Black Friday streaming deals.