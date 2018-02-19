Amazon EMI fest offers discounts and cashback on smartphones, TVs, laptops, and more

Amazon India has announced a new sale for gadget enthusiasts, offering discounts and cashbacks to its buyers across a range of gadgets and home appliances. During the Amazon EMI Fest, the e-commerce giant is offering cashback of up to 10% to ICICI Bank credit card holders. Additionally, buyers can also avail a no-cost EMI scheme to buy their favourite gadgets at 0% interest.

The Amazon EMI Fest includes smartphones, TVs, laptops, and home appliances. Simultaneously, Amazon is also running an ‘I Love Mi’ sale that offers discounts up to Rs 2,000 on popular Xiaomi smartphones like the Redmi Note 4.

Amazon EMI Fest offers

Smartphones

During the Amazon EMI Fest, buyers can avail of cashback of up to Rs 1,500, no-cost EMI and discounts on select smartphones.

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T, the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus, is also a part of the Amazon EMI Fest. As a part of this sale, Amazon has two offers eligible on this smartphone. Buyers can avail of the no-cost EMI on credit cards from all major credit card providers as well as Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

Additionally, when buyers use ICICI Bank credit cards, they can avail of a 10% cashback up to Rs 1,500.

Honor View 10

Honor View 10 is another smartphone that was launched recently. Like the OnePlus 5T, the View 10 also features an 18:9 display and an AI powered dual camera setup on the back. In addition to this, View 10 also features AI baked in EMUI 8.0 that intelligently allocates resources based on the load on the system.

The no-cost EMI and Rs 1,500 cashback offers are available on the Honor View 10 as well.

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 is also available with no-cost EMI and cashback offers during the Amazon EMI Fest. Featuring a hexa-core Apple A11 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 8 comes with a 4.7-inch display, a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera.

The no-cost EMI option on iPhone 8 is available only on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Laptops

In addition to smartphones, there are some good deals available on laptops as well.

Apple MacBook Air

The 13.3-inch 2017 MacBook Air is available on Amazon at a price of Rs 56,990. It comes with a dual core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. Like the iPhone 8, even the MacBook Air no-cost EMI offer is available only on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Dell Inspiron 15 3567

If you are looking for a Windows laptop, you can check out the Dell Inspiron 15 3567 laptop with a 7th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM and 1TB hard disk. The Inspiron 3567 laptop comes with a 15-inch HD resolution display and a 40WHr battery.

The no-cost EMI offer is available on all major credit cards.

Samsung 40M5100 Basic Smart TV

Coming to TVs, the Samsung 40M5100 is a good option featuring a 40-inch Full HD LED display and some basic smart functionalities like screen and sound mirroring. The TV comes with 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and support for Bluetooth 2-way audio. You also get 20W, 2 channel Dolby Digital Plus audio output.

The no-cost EMI offer is available on all major credit cards.

