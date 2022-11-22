Alienware gaming laptops get 33% slashed off price in Dell Black Friday deals

The Alienware M15 R7 has almost a third off its usual price with Dell's Black Friday deals in both the US and UK - a tempting offer to those looking for a speedy gaming laptop this November.

While not the cheapest Black Friday gaming laptop deal on the market, the M15 R7 is a fantastic premium laptop for what it offers, packed with a Ryzen 7 6800H processor and a speedy Nvidia GeForce 3070 graphics card. For reference, these specs yield enough power to play Elden Ring in 1440p on the go with no issues.

At $500 / £460 off, today's discounts are well worth checking out and collectively some of the best Black Friday Dell deals that we've seen so far. We've got these gaming laptop deals for both regions laid out just down below.

Black Friday Alienware deal (US)

Alienware m15 R7, Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070: was $1,699 now $1,199 at Dell

The m15 R7 comes with an RTX 3070, a powerful graphics card that will let you play any modern game at 1440p, alongside a big 1TB SSD to store these games on. The 15.6-inch display offers a fast 165Hz refresh rate for fast and responsive gameplay.

Black Friday Alienware deal (UK)

Alienware m15 R7, Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070: was £2,449 now £1,989 at Dell

While this gaming laptop comes with an older GPU, the RTX 3070, it's still a powerful graphics card that will let you play any modern game at 1440p. The large 15.6-inch screen offers a fast 165Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync for fast and responsive gameplay.



Alienware has always been known to have a stylish design, even before it was acquired by Dell back in 2006. With the advancements in CPU and graphics cards, however, we're at a point where performance on laptops can easily equal the monster gaming PCs that some of us used to build.

Our Alienware M15 R7 review concluded that "it's a beast for 1080p Ultra gaming, with a seriously high screen refresh rate", but with the caveat that "it’s held back a little by its lack of portability and noisy-ass fans, though."

This laptop has plenty to tempt gamers and productivity users alike here, especially with the 1TB SSD of storage, which can store a bunch of games and movies if you're planning to store a lot as you visit family somewhere, or if you're about to embark on a long journey.

Our only criticism is that the fans could be on the loud side, but it's a small price to pay for the big discount you get here, and the games you'll be able to play at their highest settings at a 1080p or 1440p resolution.

