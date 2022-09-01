Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements are 40% off in Amazon's Labor Day sales

Amazon has a bargain bundle of top creative software in its Labor Day sales: you can now get Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2022 for $89.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab). And if you only want one or the other that's no problem either as there's $40 off both Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 and Adobe Premiere Elements 2022 (opens in new tab) when bought separately.

At the moment, that brings Adobe Premiere Elements down to its lowest ever price on Amazon. Both Photoshop Elements 2022 and the double pack have actually been slightly cheaper by between $5-10 in July, but this is only the second time either one has been as low as their current price in the past. And as the price fluctuates often, it's not guaranteed to stay this low for long.

Based on that, we'd suggest you grab these essential tools if you're keen to get creative on your PC or Mac. They're not as pricey or feature-rich as the full versions of Adobe Photoshop or Premiere, but they're ideal as more affordable options if you want one of the best photo editors or the best video editing tools without breaking the bank. Getting both for $45 a piece is a serious bargain in our eyes, especially for hobbyists.

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Labor Day sale

(opens in new tab) Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2022: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - A fantastic combo of creativity tools at a bargain price. Adobe Photoshop Elements means you can edit your photos, add moving overlays, turn your images into art, or simply correct visual issues. Adobe Premiere Elements does similar things for videos, so you can edit them perfectly for social-friendly content, add fun overlays, or create stylish slideshows. With $60 off, it's the ideal time to upgrade your graphic design tools. Photoshop Elements: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Premiere Elements: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 is a simple-to-use tool that's surprisingly powerful. It has Adobe's Sensei AI technology so it can automate many of the functions you may wish to perform on images, instantly turning photos into art, warping them to your liking, or simply reframing who is the focus in a snap. With 60 guided edits, you can create the perfect image in no time before constructing the ideal photo slideshows for your needs.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2022 does a similar job with videos. AI technology makes it a breeze to reframe your subject, add effects to specific areas, or even fix grainy footage. A series of 27 guided edits further simplifies the process so you can add overlays or bring out details in shadows or highlights. It's designed with social media in mind, too, so you can easily customize videos to work on your choice of social network.

