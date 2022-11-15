Act fast - the Apple Watch 8 just crashed to record-low price ahead of Black Friday

Epic Black Friday deals are dropping at Amazon with record-low prices on best-selling items like the highly coveted Apple Watch 8 on sale for $349 (opens in new tab). That's a $50 discount and the best deal we've seen on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 8 was just released last month, and today's offer is the first significant Black Friday discount we've spotted. Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch are some of the most popular bargains, and we predict today's offer will likely sell out before too long.

For those on the hunt for Apple's latest wearable, the Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch you can buy, thanks to new health and safety features such as a temperature sensor and crash detection. You're still getting all the fantastic features of the Series 7 smartwatch, including the Always-On display, activity tracking, an ECG app, and impressive all-day battery life.

Black Friday Apple Watch deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is only the second time we've seen the latest Apple Watch 8 discounted at Amazon. The smartwatch has only been available for less than two months, but you can already save $50 at Walmart. Updates are incremental compared to the previous version but do include an upgraded S8 processor, all-day 18-hour battery life, and a suite of new health and fitness functions thanks to watchOS 9.

More Black Friday Apple Watch deals

