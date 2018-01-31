Acer's 144Hz FreeSync gaming monitor is 26% off today

Gamers looking to finally make the leap to a high-spec gaming monitor need look no further: Newegg has an incredible deal on the Acer XG270HU 27-inch game monitor that's just $369 after a $130 discount.

While this monitor doesn't have a catchy name like "Predator," it makes up for it with high-level gaming bona fides. The 2,560 x 1,440 TN panel runs at a zippy 144hz refresh rate with a minimal 1ms response time. Translation? Expect super smooth gaming performance with crisp imagery.

The monitor looks that much better thanks to minimal borders around the top and sides of the display. And, for gamers running AMD graphics cards, FreeSync on this monitor can help avoid screen tearing and stuttering. Modest built-in speakers round out the package.

Monitors with 1440p displays running at 144hz usually cost a fair bit, but the Acer XG270HU is a great bargain at this price.

