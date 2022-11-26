26 best Currys Black Friday deals still available this weekend

Black Friday may be behind us, but that doesn't mean our shopping is stopping anytime soon! Lots of retailers will be pushing their sales from Black Friday through the weekend in the run-up to Cyber Monday next week.

Some offers might change, some might stop entirely and new ones will start - so keep your eyes peeled for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals as they trickle through.

If you've been eyeing up a new bit of kit this is the best time to find deals on laptops, stand-alone desktop towers, or TVs. Currys is known for its array of fantastic tech deals around this time of year, and laptops feature heavily.

So, whether you're looking for a new laptop for work, school, or just something big, bright and beautiful to watch your favourite shows on, read on!



The best Black Friday Currys deals

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14a: was £269 now £199 at Currys (opens in new tab)

A thin-and-light AMD-powered Chromebook from HP with a pearly white and silver paint job, the 14a is a steal at £199. A wide trackpad and durable but comfortable keyboard make this a solid choice for kids who won't struggle even with their tiny little hands.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5: was £1,199 now £849 at Currys (opens in new tab)

A great deal on Acer's most prominent budget gaming laptop, which comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and RTX 3050 Ti GPU. This sleek 15.6-inch laptop is perfect for esports titles thanks to its 165Hz display refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was £699 now £599 at Currys (opens in new tab)

A super-cheap lightweight gaming laptop that isn't going to break any performance records but offers decent FHD gaming performance with its GTX 1650 graphics card - perfect if you want to play less graphically demanding games like Fortnite or Overwatch 2.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300: was £1,299 now £1,099 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save two hundred pounds on Acer's top-notch midrange gaming laptop, the Helios 300. With an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and RTX 3060 graphics, this laptop is perfect for 1080p gaming at high framerates.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i Pro: was £1,699 now £1,499 at Currys (opens in new tab)

An RTX 3070 Ti-equipped gaming laptop from Lenovo, the Legion 5i Pro is a sleek powerhouse. It's also got a 12th-gen Intel CPU, a terabyte of storage, and a 16:10 WQHD+ display that gives you more vertical screen real estate - great for productivity if you want a laptop for both work and play.

(opens in new tab) MSI GE66 Raider: was £1,899 now £1,699 at Currys (opens in new tab)

MSI delivers again with this stellar gaming laptop at a seriously competitive price this Black Friday. An RTX 3070 Ti GPU and i7 processor are joined by a 1TB SSD, giving you a high-performance gaming system wrapped up in an RGB-bedecked package.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix GA35: was £2,299 now £1,999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you want a 4K gaming monster, the ROG Strix GA35 is great value this Black Friday. A mighty RTX 3080 GPU is joined by 3TB of total storage (split between an SSD and a conventional hard drive), contained within a chunky but well-designed case that comes with a carry handle on top - in case you want to take your gaming rig with you to a LAN party at a mate's house.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: was £1,999 now £1,899 at Currys (opens in new tab)

It might only be a small discount right now, but keep a close eye on this one. The ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops we've ever had the pleasure of reviewing, from its slim and stylish chassis to its powerful internal components.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus M16: was £2,899 now £2,299 at Currys (opens in new tab)

A whopping £600 discount on a seriously high-end gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus M16 boasts a powerful Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, as well as a 165Hz QHD display and a beefy 2TB of high-speed SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Orion 3000: was £1,599 now £1,399 at Currys (opens in new tab)

A powerhouse gaming PC from Acer, equipped with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti. The new-for-2022 redesign of the Orion 3000 looks fantastic too, with a glass front plate and a tonne of RGB lighting.

(opens in new tab) LENOVO IdeaPad 3i 15.6" Laptop: was £399 now £249 at Currys

(opens in new tab)The IdeaPad 3i is a productivity powerhouse on a budget. The numeric keyboard is perfect for working on family expenses or preparing that important spreadsheet for work. The laptop has a sleek, contemporary look and the FHD display combined with Dolby Audio ensures you enjoy your downtime in style. Nine hours of battery life and a thin chassis means you'll be able to use the IdeaPad 3i wherever you are, for longer.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN90B 55-inch Neo QLED TV: was £1,499 now £999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

The QN90B delivers Samsung's best 4K image quality from its latest range, featuring a super-advanced mini-LED backlight for incredible brightness and best-in-class contrast, while the QLED panel means bold and natural colours. HDR looks incredible, and it's much brighter than OLED TVs, so is ideal for daylight viewing. It's also equipped for next-gen gaming, with 4K 120Hz and VRR support. It even sounds good! In our review (opens in new tab), we gave the QN95B (which is essentially identical for images, but with a different design) five stars.

(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED: was £899 now £599.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If screen quality is the most important thing for you when looking at a laptop, this should be at the top of your list. The Vivobook S 14 packs a gorgeous OLED display with an esoteric 2.8K resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of brightness with incredible colour reproduction. The rest of the specs are no slouch either, so for £300 off, this one gets a firm recommendation from us.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15L: was £850 now £749 at Currys (opens in new tab)

HP's Omen gaming desktops are generally more powerful, but if you're on a budget the Victus line is a great pick. This model uses a Ryzen 5 CPU and the GTX 1660 Super - an older graphics card, but still capable of handling some gaming at 1080p.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book2 360: was £999 now £599 at Currys

(opens in new tab)The Galaxy Book2 Pro is perfect for professionals on the go. The laptop boasts a stunning AMOLED touchscreen that's perfect for scrolling through and editing documents with the included S pen, and a 1080p FHD camera with Dolby Atmos to keep your meetings and calls crystal clear. With a saving of 450, you don't want to miss out on this great Black Friday deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch 85QN90B Neo QLED TV: was £ 3,999 now £2,999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

$1,000 off this 85-inch beast is an excellent buy and one of the biggest bog-screen discounts currently happening at Currys. In our review, we praised the QN85B series' elegant design, bright images, and great gaming support. Imagine what games would look like on this set's 85-inch screen!

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £949 now £879 at Currys (opens in new tab)

While everyone is fighting over the new M2 MacBook Air devices, you can kick back and relax thanks to this discounted M1 MacBook Air. While not as powerful as its successor, the M1 is still a very powerful chip, and given the M1 MacBook Air's more accessible starting price, it's easy to see why.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QE55 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,499 now £1,199 at Currys (opens in new tab)

There's a £200 discount on the impressive Samsung QE55 OLED TV at Currys right now, which means you can pick up the luxury display for just £1,199. That's a huge improvement over the original £2,399 RRP, offering features we rarely see at this price point.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 3910: was £799 now £569 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a sensibly-priced future-proof work desktop, the Dell Inspiron 3910 is a great choice thanks to its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which uses a new type of core architecture to provide ultrafast performance that massively outpaces the previous generation.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire C24-1700: was £699 now £589 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you want a plug-and-play PC for daily tasks (from emails to spreadsheets to a cheeky bit of Netflix), the Aspire C24-1700 has got you covered. A 12th-gen Intel i5 CPU and a bundled keyboard and mouse mean that this computer is ready to use right out of the box - just set it up and you're good to go.

(opens in new tab) Hisense A6BG 43-inch 4K LED TV: was £329 now £249 at Currys (opens in new tab)

A 43-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision HDR for £250? Oh, why not. Yet again, Hisense impresses with its functionality at a budget price point. While obviously, this is no OLED panel, the A6BG also comes with support for HDR10+, so whichever streaming service you're watching, you'll be able to view in the best quality it can deliver. There are three HDMI 2.0 ports here and a game mode helps deliver ultra-low lag at 60Hz.

(opens in new tab) Philips PUS807 50-inch LED 4K HDR TV : was £679 now £549 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you've always had an eye on the bright LEDs of Philips' Ambilight system, this 50-inch LED TV might be right up your colour-changing street. For just over £500 you're getting 3 sides of Ambilight that will match the action on screen, and just like most Philips TVs you can make the most of every HDR format for all of your streaming services, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. There are even two HDMI 2.1 ports for new-gen gaming at 120Hz – that's incredibly rare at this price.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was £899 now £699 at Currys (opens in new tab)

We gave the LG A2 four stars in our review, because it delivers beautiful colors and ultra-deep contrast at a much lower price than LG's other OLED TVs. It lacks the extra brightness of the LG C2, and it doesn't have next-gen HDMI 2.1 gaming features, but if you want the most cinematic pictures around from a more compact TV in a mid-range price, this 48-inch model is perfect.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (with Type Cover): was £1,353.99 now £799 at Microsoft (opens in new tab)

This is a solid price for an older but still capable Surface Pro tablet-laptop hybrid. The fact that the saving applies to both the device and the Type Cover keyboard sweetens the deal, too. With a 12.3-inch display and weighing less than 1kg, this is a fantastic portable device. It also has enough power in it to support all your computing needs: whether that's basic home use, work, media streaming and more.

