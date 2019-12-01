This $189 4K TV could be the best Cyber Monday deal of all time

When it comes to Cyber Monday deals, it's hard to find an offer that's as mind-blowing as a massive 4K TV at a discount. This one from Walmart is one of the most impressive 4K TV deals we've seen, and will get you a Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV for just $189.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399 $189 at Walmart

This is one of the most affordable 4K TV deals we've ever seen, with the 50-inch model for under $200. One way you're saving this much is by skipping smart TV features, so if you want to stream content easily, you'll want to pair it with an external device like a Chromecast, Fire TV, or Apple TV.

View Deal

That's right. You're looking at a 50-inch 4K TV for under $200. This is one of the lowest price 4K TVs we've seen, and given how quickly we've seen other models sell out for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we'd be surprised if this deal will last very long.

It's a basic 4K TV. There's no smart TV platform built in, so you'll want to use it with another device for streaming Netflix or Hulu. If you already have one, you're good to go, otherwise you can pick up any of the best steaming devices, which have plenty of discounts for Cyber Monday as well.

While this is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals we've seen, it's likely there's a reason Walmart is able to offer such a low price. With low prices come trade-offs in quality. We've seen plenty of other excellent Cyber Monday TV deals so far, and some of them are definitely worth your attention even if they cost a bit more.

Here are a few other 4K TV deals you should check out:

LG 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (UM6950DUB): $449 $348 at Walmart

If you want a big, smart 4K TV for under $400, this is a great deal on one from LG. This Cyber Monday deal cuts the price by just over $100, letting you snag a 55-inch model and enjoy the extra clarity along with LG's excellent webOS smart TV platform.

View Deal

Vizio 55-inch M-Series Quantum 4K TV: $498 $398 at Walmart

QLED displays are the next step up above standard LCDs, and this is one of the more affordable models we've seen. This 4K TV from Vizio is $100 off for Cyber Monday, and has its own Smart TV operating system as well as 10-zone local dimming and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

View Deal

TCL 6-Series 55-inch: $649 $599 at Amazon

The TCL 6-Series 55-inch is one of our favorite TVs, as it pairs excellent picture quality with a price that literally no one can argue with. And, in time for Cyber Monday TV deals, you can save an extra $50 at Amazon.View Deal

TCL 5-Series 55-inch TV (55S525): $699 $329 at Amazon

One of the best TV deals we've seen yet on Amazon is this big discount on the TCL 5-Series for $370 off its regular price (originally the discount was $300). This 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision has Roku built-in, which means you'll never have to worry about finding something to watch.View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $527.99 $327.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the ultra-slim Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $327.99. That's a $200 discount for the smart TV that includes PureColor technology for bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.