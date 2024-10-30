This beats Black Friday: Dell's latest XPS 13 laptop crashes to its lowest price ever

Black Friday deals come earlier and earlier each year. Right now, for example, at the official Dell Store you can already get some of the best deals I've seen yet on the brand's laptops thanks to an 'Early Holiday Savings' event.

My favorite deal from today's sale has to be the stunning new Dell XPS 13 for $999 (it was $1,299) - the lowest price yet for the configuration with the Snapdragon X processor.

While this one could go lower sometime during next month's Black Friday deals I would honestly be surprised. The Snapdragon model is the latest hotness and the configuration that most people are interested in right now due to the absolutely incredible battery life the chipset affords.

Up until now, the Dell XPS 13 has lagged behind the rival Apple MacBook Air for battery life, but the Snapdragon Elite X very much levels the playing field. As always, you're also getting that chipset packaged inside one of the most high-end and lightweight Windows laptops on the market. Note, however, that this particular deal comes with the standard 1200p display - not the gorgeous OLED panel that wowed us during our Dell XPS 13 2024 review.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell

Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512 GB We've been patiently waiting for a deal this good on the very latest Dell XPS 13 model - the one with the latest Snapdragon X Elite chipset, no less. Alongside the gorgeous lightweight design these machines are known for, this ARM-based processor enables an impressive battery life never before seen on Windows laptops up until this point. Today's $200 discount brings this entry-level 16GB RAM / 512GB storage model right down to a new record-low price, so don't hesitate to pick this one up if you're interested.

There's no doubt that this is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far, even if it's not officially labeled as such on the Dell website. If you're interested in another awesome deal - and one that's the perfect alternative to this Dell XPS 13 - then check out Amazon's absolutely incredible record-low price on the MacBook Air M2 just below.

Also available today...

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $699.99 at Amazon

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Record low price: Amazon has surprised us all by dropping the MacBook Air M2 down to an all-new record-low price. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is a near-unbeatable offer on an Apple machine right now.

See more of this week's best Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 deals.