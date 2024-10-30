This beats Black Friday: Dell's latest XPS 13 laptop crashes to its lowest price ever
Snapdragon goodness for much less today
Black Friday deals come earlier and earlier each year. Right now, for example, at the official Dell Store you can already get some of the best deals I've seen yet on the brand's laptops thanks to an 'Early Holiday Savings' event.
My favorite deal from today's sale has to be the stunning new Dell XPS 13 for $999 (it was $1,299) - the lowest price yet for the configuration with the Snapdragon X processor.
While this one could go lower sometime during next month's Black Friday deals I would honestly be surprised. The Snapdragon model is the latest hotness and the configuration that most people are interested in right now due to the absolutely incredible battery life the chipset affords.
Up until now, the Dell XPS 13 has lagged behind the rival Apple MacBook Air for battery life, but the Snapdragon Elite X very much levels the playing field. As always, you're also getting that chipset packaged inside one of the most high-end and lightweight Windows laptops on the market. Note, however, that this particular deal comes with the standard 1200p display - not the gorgeous OLED panel that wowed us during our Dell XPS 13 2024 review.
Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal
Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512 GB
We've been patiently waiting for a deal this good on the very latest Dell XPS 13 model - the one with the latest Snapdragon X Elite chipset, no less. Alongside the gorgeous lightweight design these machines are known for, this ARM-based processor enables an impressive battery life never before seen on Windows laptops up until this point. Today's $200 discount brings this entry-level 16GB RAM / 512GB storage model right down to a new record-low price, so don't hesitate to pick this one up if you're interested.
- See more: check out all of today's deals at Dell
There's no doubt that this is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far, even if it's not officially labeled as such on the Dell website. If you're interested in another awesome deal - and one that's the perfect alternative to this Dell XPS 13 - then check out Amazon's absolutely incredible record-low price on the MacBook Air M2 just below.
Also available today...
MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $699.99 at Amazon
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS
Record low price: Amazon has surprised us all by dropping the MacBook Air M2 down to an all-new record-low price. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is a near-unbeatable offer on an Apple machine right now.
See more of this week's best Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 deals.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the bang bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.