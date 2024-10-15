Samsung's all-new Galaxy Book4 Edge drops to a stunning price of $799.99

Every so often, a new range of laptops appears on the market. They aim to disrupt the market and define how laptops will be used in the future. The deal we've found today is for one of those laptops. For a limited time only, get the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge at Samsung for $799.99 (was $1,349.99).

This $550 discount is only half the deal. With an eligible device, you can also get up to $500 in trade-in credit. These are savings that don't come along every day. Now is the perfect time to get ready for the future of laptop computing.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge deal

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was $1,349.99 now $799.99 at Samsung

$550 off the list price brings this excellent Copilot-powered laptop down to the lowest price we've ever seen it. If that wasn't enough, Samsung will also give customers up to $500 back in trade-in credit. The Snapdragon X Elite 3.4GHz CPU and 16GB of RAM keep everything moving slowly. We also love the 14-inch Dynamic 3K AMOLED 2X touchscreen that looks great and performs well.

As a competitor for one of the best laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is a great choice for a wide range of users. In our Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge review, we described it as a "zippy performance with a great display."

Chatbot tools like Recall look like game changers, and Copilot will help you find anything you need in a flash. This is a laptop for hybrid and remote workers as well as students. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is a reliable workhorse that doubles as a device for entertainment.

