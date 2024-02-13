President's Day laptop deals at Amazon slash up to 35% off powerful Dell laptops

This year's President's Day is just around the corner now and we're already starting to see superb laptop deals cropping up at major retailers. Amazon in particular has some excellent offerings today on Dell machines with a 'Dell Deal Days' branded sale.

Today's best President's Day laptop sales at Amazon start with this exceptionally priced Dell Inspiron 15 for $524.99 (was $649). This is the cheapest machine you'll find in today's sale but it's easily one of the better choices thanks to its potent combination of a 13th gen Core i5 chipset and 16GB of RAM.

If you're on the hunt for a gaming laptop deal, then the good news is there are also superb choices to consider in today's President's Day sales at Amazon. Take this Dell G15 with an RTX 4060 graphics card for just $849.99 (was $1,149) at the retailer. We don't usually recommend mid-range machines with Core i5 or Ryzen 6 chipsets at this price point but luckily, this machine comes with an exceptionally powerful Ryzen 7 processor and a full 16GB kit of RAM.

You can see more of today's best laptop deals at Amazon just down below. Alternatively, head on over to our main President's Day sales page to check out our recommendations on other categories.

Dell laptop deals at Amazon

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 laptop: was $649 now $524.99 at Amazon

Processor: Intel Core i5-1335U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB The cheapest laptop in today's Dell laptop deals at Amazon is this Inspiron 15 - a great option if you're just looking for a machine to cover the basics. With an Intel Core i5 chipset and 16GB of RAM this one will have no issues with most day-to-day browser based applications, spreadsheets, or multi-tasking.

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 laptop: was $799.97 now $649.99 at Amazon

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB SSD If you need a serious amount of power and storage you can get a great deal at Amazon on this higher-end Dell Inspiron 16. This laptop comes with not only 16GB of RAM and a Ryzen 7 chipset but an expansive 1TB SSD, making it a very well-rounded machine. It's a capable of zipping through nearly all applications but those looking for a basic machine will definitely find this one overkill.

Dell G15 5535 gaming laptop: was $1,149 now $849.99 at Amazon

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB A healthy discount brings this Dell G15 gaming laptop down to a much more reasonable price today at Amazon. Inside, the combination of a Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 4060 graphics card means you're getting superb out-the-box gaming performance here at 1080p resolution. While it's not a super high-end machine, this one is great bang for the buck if you're looking for a decent gaming laptop on a budget.

Dell G15 5530 gaming laptop: was $1,449 now $949.99 at Amazon

Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB SSD If you've got a little more to spend, you could consider upgrading to this higher-end Dell G15 gaming laptop. This one retains the RTX 4060 graphics card from the other model but bumps up the internal storage to a 1TB SSD, which is very handy for installing multiple games at once. You're also getting a brand new 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, which is a powerful component to pair up alongside the RTX 4060.

