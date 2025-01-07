Asus unveils the 'World's lightest Copilot+ PC' at CES 2025

Asus has unveiled several new laptops at CES 2025

The Zenbook A14 is claimed to be the "World's lightest Copilot+ PC"

New Vivobook and ExpertBook machines debuted too

New Nvidia GPUs might be the big computing announcement at CES 2025, but there’s plenty for non-gamer computing enthusiasts to appreciate at the tech show, not least Asus delivering a quintet of productivity-focused Copilot+ laptops.

Kicking things off is the Zenbook A14, which at under 980g Asus claims is the “World’s lightest Copilot+ PC.” And though those weight savings don’t seem to come with noticeable performance downgrades, as it reportedly boasts a 32-hour battery life under Asus’ own video test, a Snapdragon X Series processor, a 14-inch Full-HD OLED display, and up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage (though the specs on the beefier end may increase the overall weight).

Meanwhile, the refreshed dual-screened ASUS Zenbook Duo 2025 boasts twin 14-inch 16:10 3K 120Hz OLED touchscreens, up to the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, and up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage if you want more screen real estate from a portable 14.6mm thick and 1.35kg package.

The Zenbook A14 is available now in the UK and starts at £999 (US and Australia pricing is to be confirmed), with the new Duo dropping later in February starting at £1,699 (again, US and Australia prices are to be confirmed).

(Image credit: Future)

Asus has also announced new models in its Vivobook range: Snapdragon X processor powered 14-inch and 16-inch laptops (I’m counting them as one announcement given there’s just a size difference between them) each with a HD screen, 19 hour battery life, and 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but they’ll be landing in February.

Last but not least we have the new ExpertBook B5 and B3, which boast some specific business-centric perks that will appeal to professional users. On top of the robust specs, which include Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, these devices have passed 24 military-grade tests for durability, come with a Digital Product Passport to offer more transparent details on their sustainability credentials, and optional smart card readers so they can double as portable point-of-sale systems.

We’ll have to try these new laptops out for ourselves before passing judgement on their performance credentials, but given some solid specs and Asus’ track record we expect they’ll all be impressive machines capable of handling whatever productivity tasks you throw at them.

