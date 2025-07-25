Want free NBN? Buddy Telco is celebrating its first birthday with a free month on all plans

Where does the time go? It feels like just a couple of months ago I brought you the news that well-regarded NBN provider Aussie Broadband had launched a new, budget-focused offshoot called Buddy Telco.

Since its launch, the fledgling brand has offered nothing but great value and regularly appears in my guide to the best NBN plans. Now it’s turning one, Buddy is offering new customers one month of free NBN when using the code FIRSTMONTHFREE at checkout. But, you’ll need to hurry, this deal won’t last forever, ending on August 31st.

While the month of free NBN applies to all of Buddy’s plans – the telco has options from 25Mbps through to 1,000Mbps – it’s the NBN 50 and NBN 1000 tiers that have caught my attention in particular.

How so? Firstly, with the discount applied, Buddy’s NBN 50 plan becomes the outright cheapest available right now at just AU$825 for the first year. The telco was already the cheapest during each ongoing year of all the providers I monitor, and that continues to be the case.

Buddy | NBN 50 | 49Mbps | AU$75p/m (first month free) Buddy’s AU$75p/m flat-fee for its NBN 50 plan may seem a little steep when compared to some other providers that offer six-month discounts, but it majorly undercuts its peers once those promotional periods expire. Plus, with one month free, you can get the cheapest NBN 50 plan available right now, and the lowest ongoing cost. An NBN 50 plan is perfect for households of 2 to 4 people, with enough bandwidth for 4K streaming and social media scrolling. • AU$825 first year cost

• AU$825 first year cost
• AU$900 ongoing yearly cost

As for Buddy’s NBN 1000 plan, again, it already provides great value at just AU$99 a month. Now with a AU$99 saving applied, it represents astonishingly good value, considering the impressive 875Mbps download speed claim. One of the fastest NBN plans for one of the lowest prices? You can’t say no to that.

Buddy | NBN 1000 | 875Mbps | AU$99p/m (first month free) Buddy’s NBN 1000 plan has been my favourite ever since it launched a year ago, so to see it come down in price even further makes it a no brainer if you ask me. The telco’s 875Mbps typical evening speed claim is one of the fastest in the country, and I’ve read real customer reviews confirming they achieve speeds over 900Mbps. If lightning-fast internet is your jam, this is the plan for you. • AU$1,089 first year cost

• AU$1,089 first year cost
• AU$1,188 ongoing yearly cost

Buddy Telco also offers a NBN 25 and a NBN 100 plan, and you can compare all the available plans in the price comparison widget below. Please note that the widget doesn't mention the offer, but when you click through, you'll see it on the Buddy website.

There were a couple of slight catches to Buddy’s service when it launched, including a lack of bundled hardware and an AI-only chatbot. Things have changed since then, with Buddy now offering an eero6+ router to eligible customers – those with a fibre to the building (FTTB) connection aren’t eligible – for either a AU$180 upfront payment for a single unit, or a payment plan of AU$15p/m for 12 months.

The telco has also introduced an Australia-based live chat support team, should you need any technical help with your service. If you need help outside the hours of 11am to 7pm AEST, the AI chatbot is on standby to help answer questions.

Buddy Telco was already an attractive option for anyone looking for a new NBN plan, but this new first-month-free offer makes it an outstanding proposition. All I have left to say is, happy birthday, Buddy.