Three's 5G broadband hub package is currently half price for six months

For those of you in the market for a new broadband deal, you may not have thought about getting a 5G broadband package just yet – but that might be about to change thanks to this top offer from Three.

As the UK's leading provider of 4G and 5G broadband, Three's latest promotion can see you get its 5G Home Broadband plan for just £12 a month, for the first six months of a 24-month contract. After this period, the price goes back up to £24 p/m - but for average download speeds of 150Mbps, this is still a cheap price.

In addition, you get unlimited data to use, there aren't any upfront fees to pay and you can easily install your new broadband with the simple 'plug and play' setup. Three even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with your new broadband. Plus, place an order before 8 pm and you will receive your new 5G hub on the next working day.

With these speeds and no data caps, this package can suit small to medium-sized households with lots of users online at once. This means you can stream in UHD, download and even online game all at the same time. However, the big caveat is that you will need to have access to Three's 5G signal in your location, as its broadband is delivered through its mobile network.

This coverage issue is something you can check with Three though when you enquire about this deal. You should also note that this plan is subject to 'Annual Airtime price rises' of the relevant CPI +3.9%.

Our Three 5G Broadband Deal

Three | 5G Home Broadband | £12 p/m for six months | 150Mbps | 24-month contract | £24 p/m from month seven | Unlimited data | No setup costs

This 5G broadband deal offers average download speeds of 150Mbps, for just £12 a month for the first six months of a 24-month contract. After this initial half-price period, the cost is then £24 a month. You also get unlimited data, there aren't any upfront fees to pay and your 5G Hub can be set up quickly and easily. To be eligible for this deal you need to be able to access Three's 5G network, as this is how the broadband is delivered. The monthly costs may also be subject to annual price increases.

Why should I choose Three's 5G broadband?

As you can see from the above deal, there are plenty of things to love about Three.

Beyond the fact you can get average download speeds for a more affordable price than most similar Full Fibre tariffs and your 5G broadband can be up and running in next to no time, Three has much more to shout about.

For example, you can get a flexible monthly rolling contract instead of a fixed one. This is also only slightly more expensive than the £24 a month package. Whichever you opt for, you can also count on getting top quality customer service, as well as account management tools via the handy Three app.

In terms of extras and bolt ons, you can also get:

Paramount+ streaming services

Device insurance cover

Rewards via the additional Three+ app

Referral scheme bonus payments

As we've mentioned earlier, a stumbling block here can be if you live in an area of the UK without Three's 5G coverage. So if this is the case for you at the moment, you can still check out our guide to the best broadband deals to see what offers you can get right now instead.

You may also want to enter your postcode into the below widget and we can show you all the broadband offers that are specifically available in your area today: