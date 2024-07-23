Sky's 500Mbps Ultrafast+ broadband is now just £32 a month - and comes with an £80 gift card

It's quite rare to be able to get top-end Full Fibre broadband speeds for under £40 a month, but we've found a fantastic new broadband deal with Sky that offers this and more...

If you act quickly, you'll be able to get Sky's 'Ultrafast+' package for the affordable price of just £32 a month. With this you get average download speeds of 500Mbps, upload speeds of 60Mbps, unlimited data, and a 400Mbps 'minimum speed guarantee' - plus, the dependable connection of the Openreach network that Sky uses.

With all this, pretty much any size of household will be able to enjoy an excellent experience online, even on multiple devices that are in use at the same time. Sky says this tariff is 'perfect for streaming in UHD and competitive online gaming' and that you can download an HD movie in just 23 seconds.

All you need to do is use our link and sign up for a 24-month contract. There is a £5 upfront fee to pay, but this can be refundable if you're a new Sky Broadband customer. You'll be eligible for the £80 gift card once your broadband is setup which can be spent at a choice of retailers, including Sainsbury's, John Lewis, Waitrose, Tesco, Giftcloud, and M&S.

Lastly, there are a few considerations to make it you do want this particular deal. One is that you must be able to access Sky's 'Full Fibre' network at your property, another is that certain parts of this promotion (such as the voucher) are for new Sky Broadband customers only. Finally, the offer is only available until July 25. So be sure to enquire now.

Our Sky Broadband Deal

Sky's 'Ultrafast+' broadband | 500Mbps avg. download speeds | £32 p/m | £5 upfront fee | 24-month contract | free £80 gift voucher

Why should I choose Sky Broadband?

It's no secret that Sky is considered one of the UK's best and most popular broadband providers, as the company has millions of satisfied customers that use its services every day.

As you can see in our featured deal, you can pick up some great offers with Sky. Added to this, at the same time, Sky has one of the widest choices of broadband packages, meaning there's sure to be a speed option that suits your needs.

At the time of writing, the current Sky tariffs are:

Essential Plus - average download speeds of 11Mbps (ADSL)

- average download speeds of 11Mbps (ADSL) Superfast 35 - average download speeds of 35Mbps (Fibre)

- average download speeds of 35Mbps (Fibre) Superfast 80 - average download speeds of 61Mbps (Fibre)

- average download speeds of 61Mbps (Fibre) Full Fibre 100 - average download speeds of 100Mbps (Full Fibre)

- average download speeds of 100Mbps (Full Fibre) Ultrafast - average download speeds of 145Mbps (Full Fibre)

- average download speeds of 145Mbps (Full Fibre) Ultrafast+ - average download speeds of 500Mbps (Full Fibre)

- average download speeds of 500Mbps (Full Fibre) Gigafast: average download speeds of 900Mbps (Full Fibre)

Sky - alongside Virgin Media and EE - is of course also a leading provider of broadband and TV bundles. Like the company's broadband tariffs, you can get lots of different options to suit different needs. For instance, you can pick and choose from channel selections with just free-to-air listings, through to comprehensive ones with Sky's Cinema and Sports channels. There's also lots of top TV tech available to enhance your viewing experience.

Another big positive is that Sky is one of the best providers when it comes to customer service. Recent Ofcom reports show that Sky is once again the best at managing customer issues and its complaints data shows it gets far fewer complaints than the average provider.

The flip side to this is that when Sky isn't running promotions on its packages, it can be quite expensive. This is particularly noticeable when you want to bundle in extras and get the Full Fibre speeds. Equally, you might also not be able to get things like Sky's Full Fibre in your location just yet.

In any case, if you want to shop around with your broadband, just head over to our best broadband deals guide. You can also enter your postcode into our widget here and we'll show you the top deals you can get in your location right now.