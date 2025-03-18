Verizon's latest home internet deal includes a free Meta Quest VR headset or a brand-new Samsung TV

Two excellent freebies for new customers seeking 5G internet

Sick of slow cable internet at home? Verizon's 5G Home Internet could be a fantastic option - especially since the carrier has just debuted an exceptional deal for new customers. For a limited time only, Verizon will gift either a free 43-inch Samsung TV or a Meta Quest 3S VR headset when you join the 5G Home Plus plan.

The Samsung TV is a more budget-oriented 4K display that is regularly on sale for around $230 on Amazon. It's not top-tier, but it's handy if you need a display for a smaller room.

The Meta Quest 3S, on the other hand, clocks in at $300 and is one of our favorite budget VR headsets. Overall, this is definitely one of the best gifts yet from Verizon.

As previously stated, these gifts are eligible with the 5H Home Plus plan. It's the more premium of the two home internet plans at $55/mo but it is probably the one I'd recommend to most people.

With quicker speeds, unlimited 4K video streaming, and a 3-year price guarantee, it's definitely the less restrictive option versus the basic option. You also get a free perk like Netflix or the Disney Bundle, which is always handy.

Verizon has experimented with freebies alongside its home internet packages regularly over the past few months. Over Black Friday, for example, it had free Xbox Series S games consoles and we've also seen free Netflix Premium options, too.

For my money, however, this is easily the best set of freebies yet since the Meta Quest 3S is such a good budget VR headset.

If you're interested in seeing more promotions from this carrier, I've rounded up a few more of this week's favorites from our main Verizon deals page just below.

More of this week's best Verizon deals

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line at Verizon
Verizon has just posted what's easily one of its best deals yet on the excellent iPhone 16 Pro. Firstly, you can get this device (which is still worth $1,000) for free alongside a new unlimited data line. That's a great deal, albeit one that we've seen the carrier feature previously. What is new, however, is that this particular promo is now available on the carrier's budget-friendly Welcome Unlimited plan - which means you can get up to four devices for free alongside a plan that costs just $25/mo per line($100 in total). If none of the above appeals, then you can instead trade-in for a free device and get a free Apple Watch and iPad as bonus gifts (accessory cellular lines are also required).

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch
Verizon's just surprised us with the best deal yet on the stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra. Almost unbelievably, right now you don't even need a trade-in rebate to get this stunning premium device for free. All you need is a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan and the carrier is willing to waive the entire $1,200 cost of this device over the duration of your plan. Also, as a bonus you can throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, although note that cellular lines are paid separately for accessories and required.

View Deal
