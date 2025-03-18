Verizon's latest home internet deal includes a free Meta Quest VR headset or a brand-new Samsung TV

Sick of slow cable internet at home? Verizon's 5G Home Internet could be a fantastic option - especially since the carrier has just debuted an exceptional deal for new customers. For a limited time only, Verizon will gift either a free 43-inch Samsung TV or a Meta Quest 3S VR headset when you join the 5G Home Plus plan.

Get a free TV or VR headset with Verizon home internet

Verizon home internet: get a free Samsung TV or Meta Quest 3S

Verizon's deals don't just cover the latest phones from Apple and Samsung, you'll also find great freebies available with its 5G Home internet packages. Right now, new customers can either get a free 43-inch Samsung TV or a Meta Quest 3S VR headset when they switch over from a rival carrier. Of the two, I'd probably go for the headset here as the TV is on the small side but having an extra TV could be handy depending on your needs. Both gifts are worth $300 so they aren't small bonuses by any stretch of the imagination.

Verizon has experimented with freebies alongside its home internet packages regularly over the past few months. Over Black Friday, for example, it had free Xbox Series S games consoles and we've also seen free Netflix Premium options, too.

For my money, however, this is easily the best set of freebies yet since the Meta Quest 3S is such a good budget VR headset.

If you're interested in seeing more promotions from this carrier, I've rounded up a few more of this week's favorites from our main Verizon deals page just below.

