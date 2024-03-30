Our favourite 5G broadband package has six months off right now! Get 5G internet for only £11 per month

When looking for the best broadband deals, you might have encountered a 5G broadband package or two - and while these might not have been on your radar before, we have a top 5G broadband deal that might change your mind.

Three is offering its 5G Broadband Hub on a 24-month contract for just £11 per month for the first six months. After this, the cost goes up to £22 a month (which is still a great deal) for the remainder of your contract and there aren't any upfront fees to pay either.

It's not just the price that makes this an appealing offer. The class-leading 5G Hub you get with this tariff offers a dependable 5G connection with unlimited data and average download speeds of 150Mbps. This can handle multiple devices at once and is a great choice for small to medium households that spend a lot of time browsing, streaming in UHD, and online gaming.

Better still, it's easy to set up. Simply plug the Hub in, insert the SIM card you receive as part of your broadband deal, and wait for the WiFi signal to become available; no landline or engineer is required here. Three offers a '30-day money back guarantee' if you're not happy and if order before 8 pm, you'll have your Hub the next working day. Be aware that this offer is only available to properties that can access Three's 5G mobile network, and not all areas of the UK can qualify for the six-month half-price offer

These are all things you can check directly with Three when you look to sign up for this broadband deal.

This week's best 5G broadband package deal

Three <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=10210&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.three.co.uk%2Fbroadband%2Fhome-broadband" data-link-merchant="awin1.com"" target="_blank">| 5G Broadband Hub | 150Mbps | Six months half price | £22 per month from month seven | 24-month contract | Unlimited data | No upfront fees

With this 5G broadband deal, you get Three's quality 5G Broadband Hub that gives average download speeds of 150Mbps. But, if you sign up now for a 24-month contract, the first six months are half price at just £11p/m. After this, the cost goes back up to £22p/m but there aren't any upfront fees to pay. To access the deal you do need to be in an area where Three's 5G network is available, you should also note that the monthly costs are subject to price increases from April.

Why should you choose Three's 5G broadband?

If you're looking for 4G or 5G broadband then Three really should be your go-to choice in the UK. However, we also think that there's much more to love and make the most of with this particular broadband provider.

First of all, Three is amongst the cheapest broadband providers in the country, and it regularly has savings and discounts on its popular tariffs. While Three is certainly a no-frills provider, its easy Hub installation and low costs can make it ideal for households wanting to get online quickly and with little fuss.

Its customer service is also excellent and you can get support online, over the phone, and even via the helpful Three App. Unlike a lot of other providers, Three also offers flexible one-month contracts. This means you're free to move on if you do decide that 4G or 5G broadband isn't for you.

Lastly, Three also offers a reward scheme via its 'Three+' app. With this, you can 'enjoy top offers from the UK’s biggest brands'. This includes discounts on everything from food and drinks to cinema tickets and events.

Being able to access Three's services is subject to the 4G or 5G network coverage in your area. So if you want to see what else is on offer in your location, simply enter your postcode into our deals widget below and we'll draw up a list of what broadband offers you can currently access at your property.

