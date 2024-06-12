How to cancel Vodafone broadband

Looking to cancel your current Vodafone contract and move to a new broadband deal ? Well, you may have a few questions about how the process works, how long it's likely to take, and how much money switching providers will cost you.

The good news is that regardless of whether you're out of contract or you have plenty of time left to run on your deal, you can leave Vodafone whenever you like. The bad news is that if you're currently under contract then you'll likely need to pay exit fees to do this.

Unsure whether you're currently in contract? Need to know who to call to discuss the potential move? Well, help is at hand. In this guide, we've answered a number of popular customer queries. If you're ready to make the switch, then you'll be pleased to hear that we've also outlined how you can find a new tariff with a different provider.

Before you cancel Vodafone broadband

Before you tell Vodafone that you want to leave, you should first conduct a couple of checks. These will tell you about your rights, the options available to you and any potential costs. So, before you phone Vodafone and ask them to leave, you should check:

Your contract status

When you took out your current deal with Vodafone, you entered into a fixed contract period (usually 24 months). If you're still under contract, then it's likely you'll need to pay a penalty fee if you'd like to cancel your current deal. As a result, before you make any decisions about leaving the provider, you should look to see whether your current contract has ended already or not.

If you're out of contract, you can leave for free. So, if you only have a few months remaining on your current deal, it may be best to wait and only leave when your current offer has expired.

The broadband in your area

Once you know whether you can leave for free, you should check which other providers offer deals in your area. The good news is that Vodafone utilises the Openreach network (which is also used by the likes of Sky, BT, TalkTalk and EE).

However, if you see a great deal from someone like Virgin Media, then this may not be available at your property. This is because Virgin Media uses its own cable network, which isn't universally available.

The best way to find out exactly which providers serve your area (and the packages they offer) is to run a broadband comparison.

What deals are available

Similarly, as well as knowing which providers serve your area, you should also check what deals are currently available. This is the easiest way of finding out exactly how much money you could save by switching. So, you should also do some market research to see how much the best broadband deals right now will cost you.

How to cancel Vodafone broadband

Done some research and thinking about cancelling your Vodafone contract? Then there are numerous ways that you can go about this. Plus, if your circumstances are changing, then Vodafone offers special solutions for critical illnesses and bereavements.

Here we'll outline everything you need to know, depending on your circumstances.

How to cancel Vodafone broadband if you're out of contract

If you're currently out of contract, then you may not even need to tell Vodafone that you're leaving.

This is the case if you're leaving Vodafone and signing a deal with another provider on the Openreach network (such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk or Plusnet). If this is the case, then you simply need to sign up for a new broadband deal with your new provider and they'll sort the switch for you.

You should be aware though, this isn't always the case. For example, if you're switching to a Full Fibre deal or your new provider runs on a different, independent network – such as Virgin Media, you'll need to give Vodafone a call and explain that you're leaving.

If you need to call Vodafone, then this can be done from 191 on a Vodafone mobile (this is free), or 03333 040 191 from UK landlines or other mobiles (standard charges apply).

If you don't want to call Vodafone to discuss your cancellation, then you can also start a live chat with one of the company's customer service representatives.

Call 191 on a Vodafone mobile

Call 03333 040 191 from UK landlines or other mobiles

Start a live chat

How to cancel Vodafone broadband if you're still in contract

You can cancel your Vodafone contract whenever you like. However, if you cancel within your contract's minimum terms, then you'll need to pay a penalty fee.

To cancel your contract early, you should follow the process outlined above (as if you're out of contract). This means you should either sign up to a new deal or contact Vodafone and explain your decision. Whichever route you take, Vodafone will contact you and inform you about the early exit fees you need to pay.

Call 191 on a Vodafone mobile

Call 03333 040 191 from UK landlines or other mobiles

Start a live chat

Cancelling Vodafone broadband due to a bereavement

Vodafone has provided a dedicated bereavement form that you can fill out. This will help you close the account or transfer the account to someone else. Once you've supplied all the information required, Vodafone will email you within five working days to confirm the change has been made.

If you'd rather speak to someone about the account, then you can talk to Vodafone's dedicated bereavement team. You can call them for free on 0808 005 7450 (Monday to Friday, 8am to 10pm and Saturday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm).

The good news here is that if the team is busy when you call them, you don't have to wait in the queue. You can simply choose a time that works for you and request a callback. Vodafone will also send you a text message that explains more ways you can reach them.

Call the bereavement team on 0808 005 7450

Complete the bereavement form

Cancelling Vodafone broadband due to critical illness

Similarly, if you or another Voadafone customer is suffering from a critical illness, you can close the account or transfer the account to someone else.

The easiest way to do this is to fill out Vodafone's terminal illness form. Vodafone will then email you within 10 days to confirm that the required changes have been made.

Alternatively, you can call Vodafone's dedicated team on 0808 005 7452. This phone line is open Monday to Friday, 8am to 10pm and Saturday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm.

Call Vodafone on 0808 005 7452

Fill out Vodafone's terminal illness form

Cancelling Vodafone broadband because you want a better deal

If you're cancelling your current contract because you don't think you're getting a good deal, then you should visit the cancellation section of the Vodafone website.

Simply provide Vodafone with your email address and the provider will show you all of the latest upgrade offers that are available to you. If you still don't think that these deals represent good value, then you can follow the cancellation process.

See upgrade options on the Vodafone website

Cancel Vodafone broadband: frequently asked questions

Help is below if you still have further questions about how to cancel your current Vodafone deal:

Does Vodafone have a cancellation notice period? The standard notice period for cancellation with Vodafone is 30 days.

Will I need to return my Vodafone router? Yes, Vodafone asks that you return your router and any other accessories when you cancel your broadband. To make this process as easy as possible, they’ll supply you with a pre-paid envelope.

Can I cancel Vodafone broadband without contacting them? Yes, but it depends on which provider you're moving to. If you're moving to another provider that uses the Openreach network, then they'll usually handle the switching process for you. However, this is something that you should check with them during the switching process.

How does Vodafone calculate cancellation fees? If you want to cancel your plan before the end of your contract, you’ll need to pay a fee. Vodafone will add this to your final bill, which you’ll get within 22 days of leaving. You can find out your leaving fee by calling 03333 040 191. Vodafone calculates leaving fees by: 1. Adding together all outstanding monthly charges for the remainder of your contract and taking into account any discounts you may receive. 2. Subtracting VAT at the current rate. 3. Subtracting any savings they will make as a result of you leaving early, such as payments to suppliers. Vodafone will also take off 2% if they receive your final payment early. 4. Adding VAT at the current rate. For example, if your current plan costs £25 per month and you have six months left on your deal, you'll need to pay £48.71 in order to leave early: 1. You have six months of £25 to pay, which equates to £150. 2. VAT (20%) is subtracted, making the new figure £125. 3. Vodafone saves £14 per month by not paying suppliers, this means they save £84 in total and the figure reduces to £41. They also then subtract 2% for receiving the payment early, reducing the figure further to £40.59. 4. Finally, VAT is added again, meaning the final payment figure is £48.71.

Finding a new broadband provider

How to find a new broadband provider

If you're ready to switch away from Vodafone and move to a new broadband deal, you're in luck. Using the widget below, you can see all of the best broadband deals that are currently available in your area.

All you need to do is input your postcode and filter the deals so you can only see the ones that match your needs. Then, you can sign up to the perfect broadband deal for you in only a couple of clicks.

