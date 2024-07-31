Get Virgin Media's popular M125 broadband package for just £26 a month

If you're on the lookout for a new broadband deal that gives you great speeds without big monthly costs, then this offer from Virgin Media might just pique your interest...

Right now, you can get Virgin's M125 Fibre Broadband package for the low cost of £26 a month, with no upfront costs to pay either. This deal will see you get ultrafast average download speeds of up to 132Mbps, upload speeds of up to 20Mbps and Virgin's class-leading WiFi Hub for this cheap price.

When you throw in the fact you'll also get a dependable connection from Virgin's own independent cable broadband network and a minimum speed guarantee of 66Mbps, you can rest assured that you can count on excellent performance whenever you're online. In fact, even larger, busier households and businesses should be able to browse, stream in UHD, download, and more, across several devices at once.

If you're an O2 customer you should also note that you can also access free perks and benefits - like complimentary speed boosts and WiFi pods. This is because Virgin has an exclusive 'Priority' partnership with the mobile provider, and to get this, you simply have to register your mobile number when you sign up.

The deal itself comes as an 18-month contract and from month 19 the price will return to the usual cost of £54 a month. However, you will be free to find a new deal at this point.

Another thing to note is that you need to be able to access Virgin's broadband network as a new customer in order to be eligible for this offer. What's more, the monthly prices above - according to Virgin - 'will increase each April from April 2025 by the Retail Price Index rate of inflation announced in February each year plus 3.9%'.

For households and businesses that want ultrafast average download speeds and affordability, this deal with Virgin Media is perfect. You get average download speeds of 132Mbps for £26 a month on an 18-month contract, all without any upfront fees. It also comes with some top tech and a dependable connection via Virgin's independent broadband network. You will of course need to access this network to get this tariff, but you can check this when you look to sign up via our link here.

If you're still not sure about whether or not Virgin Media is for you, the big positive is that there's much more to love about this company than what's on offer with our featured deal. The reality is that Virgin is comfortably one of the best and most popular broadband providers in the country and here are a few reasons why:

The M125 package shown in our deal is actually Virgin's slowest and there are many more tariffs that are available. These go all the way up to a huge 2Gbps option. This makes Virgin comfortably one of the fastest and most varied UK-wide broadband providers when it comes to package speeds.

As we've mentioned earlier, Virgin has many excellent WiFi Hubs and signal-boosting pods that can even refresh and improve the connections of your devices. Many of the Hubs for the gigabit-capable tariffs also have WiFi 6 compatibility.

Virgin also has a wealth of broadband and TV bundles available, and the company is considered to be a market leader in this area. Often you can also get a discounted deal with your broadband on packages that feature the likes of Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, TNT Sport, free-to-air channels, and all the latest and best boxsets and streaming services.

Despite all of this, there are a couple of things that can put some people off going with Virgin, and for balance, it's fair to point out that its customer services could be better.

It continues to be ranked as one of the worst by Ofcom for its customer complaint handling, although some improvements have been seen in the last year. Also, you can't escape the fact that its independent broadband network isn't as widely available as the Openreach one just yet. This is the main network that is used by the majority of UK broadband providers.

